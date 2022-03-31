|Remove Vehicle
|Section Title
Pricing
Pricing
|Starting MSRP
|$26,525
|$26,400
|Average Price Paid
|$28,873
|$27,922
|Invoice
|$24,802
|$25,168
|Pricing page
|Price with options
|Price with options
|Offers
|Section Title
Edmunds Rating
Edmunds Rating
|Overall Rating
7.7 / 10
8.1 / 10
|Review summary
|Full review
|Read full review
|Read full review
|Section Title
Consumer Rating
Consumer Rating
|Overall consumer rating
4.8 / 5 stars
4.9 / 5 stars
|Detailed consumer rating
|Read consumer reviews
|Read 6 reviews
|Read 25 reviews
|Section Title
Warranty
Warranty
|Basic
3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Roadside Assistance
2 yr./ unlimited mi.
3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Section Title
Features
Features
|Bluetooth
standard
standard
|Navigation
|Satellite radio
standard
|Keyless Ignition
|Cruise control
standard
standard
|Adaptive cruise control
standard
standard
|Parking assistance
Not available
|Upholstery
cloth
cloth
|Heated seats
|Cooled/Ventilated seats
Not available
|Folding rear seats
standard
standard
|Sunroof
|Section Title
Specifications
Specifications
|Engine power
203 hp @ 6,600 rpm
190 hp @ 5,600 rpm
|Engine torque
184 ft-lbs. @ 5,000 rpm
179 ft-lbs. @ 2,000 rpm
|Engine displacement
2.5 l
1.5 l
|Engine configuration
inline 4
inline 4
|Drivetrain
front wheel drive
front wheel drive
|Transmission
8-speed shiftable automatic
continuously variable-speed automatic
|Tire size
225/65R17
235/65R17
|Wheel size
17 X 7.0-in
-
|Wheel type
steel wheels
alloy wheels
|Run flat tires
Not available
Not available
|Section Title
Fuel economy
Fuel economy
|City/Hwy/Combined
27 / 35 / 30 mpg
28 / 34 / 30 mpg
|Fuel Capacity
14.5 gal.
14.0 gal.
|Range (city/hwy)
392 / 508 miles
392 / 476 miles
|Fuel Type
regular unleaded
regular unleaded
|Section Title
Dimensions
Dimensions
|Curb weight
3,380 lb.
3,337 lb.
|Ground Clearance
8.4 in.
7.8 in.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
-
-
|Overall Width without Mirrors
73.0 in.
73.0 in.
|Height
67.0 in.
66.1 in.
|Length
180.9 in.
182.1 in.
|Wheelbase
105.9 in.
104.8 in.
|Seating Capacity
5
5
|Cargo Space
37.6 cu. ft.
39.2 cu. ft.
|Front Head Room
39.5 in.
40.1 in.
|Front Leg Room
41.0 in.
41.3 in.
|Front Shoulder Room
57.8 in.
57.9 in.
|Rear Head Room
39.5 in.
39.2 in.
|Rear Leg Room
37.8 in.
40.4 in.
|Rear Shoulder Room
56.4 in.
55.6 in.
|Section Title
5-Year Ownership Costs
5-Year Ownership Costs
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,163
|$27,247
|Average Cost Per Mile
|$0.39
|$0.36
|Depreciation
|$7,837
|$6,634
|Financing
|$2,286
|$2,131
|Fuel
|$7,991
|$7,991
|Insurance
|$3,776
|$3,486
|Maintenance
|$5,016
|$4,698
|Repairs
|$744
|$882
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|Section Title
Colors
Colors
|Interior
|Exterior