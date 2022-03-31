Obviously, the biggest difference between the subcompact HR-V and the small CR-V is space. The CR-V is as roomy as a small crossover gets, one big reason why it tops our rankings among competitors. The HR-V is spacious for its class, but it’s inherently compromised by its smaller stature. Some other subcompact crossovers do a better job of working within those limitations too. Our advice: Find the CR-V that’s right for you and don’t look back. Look to the HR-V if you don’t need much more than a raised sedan or the price difference is too good to pass up.