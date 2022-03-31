Skip to main content
Nissan Rogue vs Honda CR-V

How They Compare

The Honda CR-V is one of the class benchmarks and a consistent best-seller. It does all the important things right: interior room, ride comfort, tech features, cargo space, and driver assistance features. It's not the fastest or the most exciting to drive, but it is stable and radiates handling confidence to the driver. The Rogue can match the Honda on a few scores but not in overall refinement.

2022 Nissan Rogue
S 4dr SUV (1.5L 3cyl Turbo CVT)
2022 Honda CR-V
LX 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
Car
Car
Section Title
Pricing
Pricing
Starting MSRP$26,850$26,400
Average Price Paid$27,858$27,922
Invoice-$25,168
Offers
Section Title
Edmunds Rating
Edmunds Rating
Overall Rating
Not Available
8.1 / 10
Review summary

Pros & Cons

  • Lots of features for the money
  • Comfortable seats and ride quality
  • Huge and versatile cargo area
  • Advanced driver aids are intuitive and easy to use
  • Elevated wind and road noise at highway speeds
  • Smaller back seat than some competitors
  • Easily confused voice recognition system

Pros & Cons

  • Quick acceleration plus thrifty fuel economy
  • Roomy interior with cavernous cargo capacity
  • Rides comfortably yet handles corners athletically
  • Plenty of thoughtful storage areas
  • Touchscreen can be finicky to use and lacks a separate tuning knob
  • Below-average towing capability
Section Title
Consumer Rating
Consumer Rating
Overall consumer rating
Not Available
4.9 / 5 stars
Detailed consumer rating
5
4
3
2
1
(0)
(0)
(0)
(0)
(0)
5
4
3
2
1
(23)
(2)
(0)
(0)
(0)
Section Title
Warranty
Warranty
Basic
3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Roadside Assistance
3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Section Title
Features
Features
Bluetooth
standard
standard
Navigation
Satellite radio
standard
Keyless Ignition
standard
Cruise control
standard
standard
Adaptive cruise control
standard
Parking assistance
standard
Not available
Upholstery
cloth
cloth
Heated seats
Cooled/Ventilated seats
Not available
Not available
Folding rear seats
standard
standard
Sunroof
Section Title
Specifications
Specifications
Engine power
201 hp @ 5,600 rpm
190 hp @ 5,600 rpm
Engine torque
225 ft-lbs. @ 2,800 rpm
179 ft-lbs. @ 2,000 rpm
Engine displacement
1.5 l
1.5 l
Engine configuration
inline 3
inline 4
Drivetrain
front wheel drive
front wheel drive
Transmission
continuously variable-speed automatic
continuously variable-speed automatic
Tire size
235/65R17
235/65R17
Wheel size
17 X 7.5-in
-
Wheel type
alloy wheels
alloy wheels
Run flat tires
Not available
Not available
Section Title
Fuel economy
Fuel economy
City/Hwy/Combined
30 / 37 / 33 mpg
28 / 34 / 30 mpg
Fuel Capacity
14.5 gal.
14.0 gal.
Range (city/hwy)
435 / 537 miles
392 / 476 miles
Fuel Type
regular unleaded
regular unleaded
Section Title
Dimensions
Dimensions
Curb weight
3,452 lb.
3,337 lb.
Ground Clearance
8.2 in.
7.8 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors
-
-
Overall Width without Mirrors
72.4 in.
73.0 in.
Height
66.5 in.
66.1 in.
Length
183.0 in.
182.1 in.
Wheelbase
106.5 in.
104.8 in.
Seating Capacity
5
5
Cargo Space
31.6 cu. ft.
39.2 cu. ft.
Front Head Room
41.1 in.
40.1 in.
Front Leg Room
41.5 in.
41.3 in.
Front Shoulder Room
57.1 in.
57.9 in.
Rear Head Room
39.2 in.
39.2 in.
Rear Leg Room
38.5 in.
40.4 in.
Rear Shoulder Room
55.9 in.
55.6 in.
Section Title
5-Year Ownership Costs
5-Year Ownership Costs
True Cost to Own®Not Available$27,247
Average Cost Per MileNot Available$0.36
DepreciationNot Available$6,634
FinancingNot Available$2,131
FuelNot Available$7,991
InsuranceNot Available$3,486
MaintenanceNot Available$4,698
RepairsNot Available$882
Tax CreditNot Available$0
Section Title
Colors
Colors
Interior
Exterior

