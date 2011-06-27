  1. Home
2021 Cadillac XT6 Luxury Features & Specs

More about the 2021 XT6
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)399.0/513.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower237 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Floor Liner Packageyes
Interior Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
power rear seat easy entryyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Premium Carpeted Front/Rear Floor Matsyes
Sport Pedal Cover Setyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
Rear Seat Infotainment System w/DVD Playeryes
Premium Carpet Packageyes
Collapsible Cargo Area Organizeryes
Powered Universal Tablet Holderyes
Illuminated Cargo Sill Plateyes
All-Weather Integrated Cargo Lineryes
Premium Carpet Cargo Matyes
All-Weather Floor Lineryes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
Front head room39.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room50.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear hip Room55.7 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.4 in.
power folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Bright Roof Rack Cross Railsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
20" Gloss Black Wheelsyes
Bright Grilleyes
Gloss Black Grilleyes
Wheel Locksyes
Stainless Assist Stepsyes
Black Exhaust Bezelyes
Rear Fascia Protectoryes
Gloss Black Front and Rear Splash Guardsyes
Cadillac Crest Puddle Lampsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity78.7 cu.ft.
Length198.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight4362 lbs.
Gross weight6001 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.7 in.
Height69.9 in.
Wheel base112.7 in.
Width77.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Stellar Black Metallic
  • Shadow Metallic
  • Satin Steel Metallic
  • Dark Moon Metallic
  • Infrared Tintcoat
  • Crystal White Tricoat
  • Wilder Metallic
  • Garnet Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P235/65R H tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside6 yr./ 70000 mi.

