Used 2004 Cadillac XLR Consumer Reviews
More than you can Imagine
The XLR ia an unbelievable car to drive.The performance will amaze you. It out performs my Porsche which I also truly love. The styling sets it apart from all other cars in ANY class. The luxurious interior makes you feel like a king. I dont know what I like more, the comfort or all the looks and questions I get continuously from admirers. It is truly one of a kind.
My First Cadillac
My husband purchased my red XLR new as a present to replace another vehicle on the spur of the moment. We did not evaluate any other cars, Jag, Porsche, BMW, etc. I am thrilled with the car and loved it from the first minute I drove it. I get more thumbs up from other convertible drivers (Porsche comes to mind), teens, general passersby, than I ever have with another vehicle. This car is a beauty, comfortable, fun to drive, fast, and well designed. You'll really want to exceed the speed limit in this one, it is so smooth. The feel of a sports car with the comfort of a sedan.
A Real Attention Getter
My Cadillac XLR is a real head turner wherever it goes. If it is in the same lot as a Porche or Mercedes-Benz SL500, people are only interested in the XLR.
2004 Cadillac XLR
My overall experience with this car has been positive, though I have had some problems with top operation. It is a lot of fun to drive. It turns a lot of heads when on the road.
love it
great, amazing, fast, get the ladies, smooth on bumpy rodes...handles well in rain, yeah~!
Sponsored cars related to the XLR
Related Used 2004 Cadillac XLR info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 XT4
- Cadillac CT6 2019
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV
- 2019 Escalade ESV
- 2019 Cadillac CTS
- 2019 Cadillac CT6-V
- 2021 Escalade ESV
- Cadillac XTS 2019
- 2019 Cadillac ATS Coupe
- 2019 Escalade