Used 1990 Cadillac Fleetwood Consumer Reviews

More about the 1990 Fleetwood
5.0
7 reviews
Fleetwood still tops and good

D. Crump Sr., 06/13/2002
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I have owned previous Cadillac Fleetwoods from the sevevties up to this new Millenium and I must say that with the 4.5ltr engine the Fleetwood is still the standard of the world, not omitting the 4.9ltr engine but the 4.5ltr is faster in response and in performance. I quite sure all Fltwood owners will still say it is still good to be in a Fleetwood. (sixty special)

Just put the key in and GO!!!

Hercules, 10/20/2002
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I am the proud owner of 1990 Fleetwood Cadillac. I have a few things to say about this American Lion. It is a better drive than almost anything being put out there on the streets today by many manufacturers who are charging prices in excess of $30.000, I beleive that the 1990 Fleetwood is one of the best cars I have ever driven. It is smooth it has an excessive amount of power and the driver always feel like he or she is in total control of the vehicule. Make no mistake if you wish to make a purchase that will offer strength coupled with class and reliability I strongly urge that you take a second look at this simply irresistable American beauty.

sassy caddy

heartdoc, 11/17/2002
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

i must say that ownership of this auto has been very pleasent.having owned other flagship cars,this caddy stands out in top form.the ride is excellant,and the handleing very respectful for a large auto.seating is comfy,as a caddy always offers.however,the most noteable feature is performace.the 4.5 v-8 takes no prisoners.it is quite powerful,and totes the caddy to the speed limit and beyond very quickly.some peppy small car traffic-light racers get red faced when this caddy shows its muscle.

Beautiful Ride

mikeh, 08/31/2003
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I managed to get a clean, low mileage sixty special at a great price. This car has loads of power, and is quiet at the same time. Tons of room, comfortable seats-everything you'd expect out of a cadillac. I dont think there is any other car on the road today at this price that would even remotely compare to the comfort, power and style of this beauty.

great ride

matts2892, 03/31/2002
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

this auto mobile was purchased used and in immaculate shape. it now has 172450 on the odometer and there has never once been a problem. If you are looking for a really big car for under 5,000 with lots of options go for it purchase a caddy fleetwood no matter how many miles are on it.

