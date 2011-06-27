  1. Home
Used 1994 Cadillac Eldorado Touring Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/460.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque290 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower295 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle40.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.4 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
Front hip room57.6 in.
Front shoulder room58.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room55.7 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.6 in.
Measurements
Length202.2 in.
Curb weight3818 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.3 cu.ft.
Height53.9 in.
Wheel base108.0 in.
Width75.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Medium Taupe Metallic
  • Light Montana Blue Metallic
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • White
  • Dark Calypso Green Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Mocha Metallic
  • Dark Montana Blue Metallic
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Montana Blue Metallic
