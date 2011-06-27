Used 2000 Cadillac DeVille Consumer Reviews

2000 Cadillac DTS White Diamond 300Hp maxrayruss , 12/08/2010 25 of 26 people found this review helpful I purchased this beauty on ebay with 100,000 miles and the car was a super clean Sarasota, Fla car. It has all options and is an eye catcher. I first had to replace the tork converter sensor at 128,000 miles $980 and at 168,000 getting an occasional tork sensor code again but the light goes out and mileage is great. Replaced the left front wheel hub at 105,000 miles and the right is near ready to be replaced. The steering wheel programing is in need of fixing because the wheel don't move up on exit but down. The CD player rejects and gives an alarm code. The dash cover rolled up on the edges which is common on those models but was simple to repair with adhesive and replace. Love the car Report Abuse

14 years old and still going strong duraflex , 01/11/2014 DHS 4dr Sedan 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I have owned a 2000 Cadillac DeVille DHS for about 5 years. When a favorite relative passed it on to me, it was almost 9 years old and had sat unused in a garage for at least 2 years with just 22,000 miles on it. Professional mechanics told me I would likely have all kinds of very expensive problems with it and offered to take it off my hands and pay me $2000. GM was in trouble at the time but I decided to keep the car and take the risk. With the exception of replacing the battery, tires and overhauling the brakes - they were wrong about every other dire prediction. In 5 years, I've spent about $5000 in repairs and maintenance on the car. It's been worth every dollar. UPDATE as of Nov 2014: After owning the 2000 DHS for a total of 6 years, I traded it in on a 2006 Cadillac DTS. Although the styling on the 2006 is a bit more chiseled and refined, the 2000 definitely rode better and quieter - wish I had kept it. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

I Love My DTS.... Still dtsfan , 08/09/2011 11 of 11 people found this review helpful As a child of the sixties, I always admired the iconic Cadillac brand. Back when I was a kid, a Cadillac was a Cadillac and everything else paled in comparison. As I approached 45 years old, I was looking to buy a car and looked at everything, from BMW to Jaguar to Mercedes Benz, but my wife had been working for a major cosmetic company and had earned 2 pink Cadillacs in 02 & 04. That's where I fell in love with the Deville. It had everything, style, prestige, confort, performance, and reliability. The DTS ticked all the boxes for what I wanted in my own car. So I found my bronzemist DTS and brought her home. 5 years later, I'm still in love with her. Report Abuse

2000 DeVille 2000 DHS , 05/08/2006 8 of 8 people found this review helpful The trade-off between handling and comfort is excellent. For a large heavy car with a relatively powerful V8,the fuel ecomony is very good. I changed the front tie-rods and front engine mount after 60,000 miles. Also, the front seat warmers no longer work and the Northstar engine burns oil. Other than that, this is a great car. Report Abuse