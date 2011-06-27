  1. Home
Used 1992 Cadillac DeVille Features & Specs

More about the 1992 DeVille
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG181818
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg15/23 mpg15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.0/414.0 mi.270.0/414.0 mi.270.0/414.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.18.0 gal.18.0 gal.
Combined MPG181818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque275 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm275 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm275 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size4.9 l4.9 l4.9 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4100 rpm200 hp @ 4100 rpm200 hp @ 4100 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.41.0 ft.41.0 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.39.3 in.39.3 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.42.0 in.42.0 in.
Front hip room52.7 in.53.9 in.53.9 in.
Front shoulder room59.0 in.58.9 in.58.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.38.1 in.38.1 in.
Rear hip Room52.7 in.53.9 in.53.9 in.
Rear leg room40.3 in.43.6 in.43.6 in.
Rear shoulder room57.6 in.59.0 in.59.0 in.
Measurements
Length205.1 in.208.0 in.208.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.1000 lbs.1000 lbs.
Curb weight3519 lbs.3627 lbs.3591 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.1 cu.ft.18.4 cu.ft.18.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.6 in.5.9 in.5.9 in.
Height54.4 in.55.0 in.55.0 in.
Wheel base110.8 in.113.8 in.113.8 in.
Width73.4 in.73.4 in.73.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Rootbeer Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Canyon Yellow Pearl Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Antelope Metallic
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Medium Taupe Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Flame Red Metallic
  • Canyon Yellow
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Dark Plum Metallic
  • White
