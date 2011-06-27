Used 1992 Cadillac DeVille Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Combined MPG
|18
|18
|18
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/23 mpg
|15/23 mpg
|15/23 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|270.0/414.0 mi.
|270.0/414.0 mi.
|270.0/414.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.0 gal.
|18.0 gal.
|18.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|18
|18
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|275 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|275 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|275 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.9 l
|4.9 l
|4.9 l
|Horsepower
|200 hp @ 4100 rpm
|200 hp @ 4100 rpm
|200 hp @ 4100 rpm
|Turning circle
|40.7 ft.
|41.0 ft.
|41.0 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.2 in.
|39.3 in.
|39.3 in.
|Front leg room
|42.0 in.
|42.0 in.
|42.0 in.
|Front hip room
|52.7 in.
|53.9 in.
|53.9 in.
|Front shoulder room
|59.0 in.
|58.9 in.
|58.9 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37.9 in.
|38.1 in.
|38.1 in.
|Rear hip Room
|52.7 in.
|53.9 in.
|53.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|40.3 in.
|43.6 in.
|43.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.6 in.
|59.0 in.
|59.0 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|205.1 in.
|208.0 in.
|208.0 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|1000 lbs.
|1000 lbs.
|1000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|3519 lbs.
|3627 lbs.
|3591 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|18.1 cu.ft.
|18.4 cu.ft.
|18.4 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.6 in.
|5.9 in.
|5.9 in.
|Height
|54.4 in.
|55.0 in.
|55.0 in.
|Wheel base
|110.8 in.
|113.8 in.
|113.8 in.
|Width
|73.4 in.
|73.4 in.
|73.4 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
