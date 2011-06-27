  1. Home
2019 Cadillac CT6 Consumer Reviews

Style, Class, Value

Cmaygar, 08/18/2019
Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

I recently purchased my CT6 Sport after shopping for a month or so for a twin-turbo sport sedan. There was nothing within striking distance of the price of my car to be in the running. The technology packages on my car, with the added comfort and technology package, are outstanding. My favorite new piece of technology is the rear view mirror full-spectrum camera. Wow! This is the best safety feature since the blind-spot monitor. I never turn the camera back to its normal setting. This car handles beautifully. It’s acceleration in “touring” mode is smooth and amazingly quick. The car corners very well, which is amazing for its length. The entertainment and utility system is very easy to use and quite intuitive. I also love the built-in phone charger. Great idea! This is definitely not your grandfather’s Caddy. This Sport edition is a true head-turner. The aggressive body styling is very sharp. I look forward to driving my car every morning. If you love to drive an elegant, yet sporty, full-size sedan, take a look at this car. You won’t be sorry.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Love the Caddy. Not your daddy’s caddy

Patrick, 03/02/2019
Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

The combination of simplicity, sophistication, power, and luxury was much more than I expected when I took it for a test drive. It had me as soon as I shut the door. Very excited to drive this car.. it out classed all the European cars I had prior.

Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Great car

Happy guy, 11/22/2019
Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 10A)
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Beautiful styling, great ride, all sorts of electrical gadgets and innovation, love the 360 overhead radar, side radar, and digital rear view mirror. I enjoy using it to take my BMW owning friends to pick up their cars being repaired at great cost at the BMW dealer - they should have bought a caddy for thousands less!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
