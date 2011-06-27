2019 Cadillac CT6 Consumer Reviews
Style, Class, Value
I recently purchased my CT6 Sport after shopping for a month or so for a twin-turbo sport sedan. There was nothing within striking distance of the price of my car to be in the running. The technology packages on my car, with the added comfort and technology package, are outstanding. My favorite new piece of technology is the rear view mirror full-spectrum camera. Wow! This is the best safety feature since the blind-spot monitor. I never turn the camera back to its normal setting. This car handles beautifully. It’s acceleration in “touring” mode is smooth and amazingly quick. The car corners very well, which is amazing for its length. The entertainment and utility system is very easy to use and quite intuitive. I also love the built-in phone charger. Great idea! This is definitely not your grandfather’s Caddy. This Sport edition is a true head-turner. The aggressive body styling is very sharp. I look forward to driving my car every morning. If you love to drive an elegant, yet sporty, full-size sedan, take a look at this car. You won’t be sorry.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Love the Caddy. Not your daddy’s caddy
The combination of simplicity, sophistication, power, and luxury was much more than I expected when I took it for a test drive. It had me as soon as I shut the door. Very excited to drive this car.. it out classed all the European cars I had prior.
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great car
Beautiful styling, great ride, all sorts of electrical gadgets and innovation, love the 360 overhead radar, side radar, and digital rear view mirror. I enjoy using it to take my BMW owning friends to pick up their cars being repaired at great cost at the BMW dealer - they should have bought a caddy for thousands less!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the CT6
Related 2019 Cadillac CT6 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Nissan Altima 2005
- Used BMW 5 Series 2013
- Used Honda Civic 2014
- Used BMW 5 Series 2015
- Used Hyundai Elantra
- Used Subaru Impreza 2018
- Used Lexus GX 460 2016
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2000
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2013
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 RX 450hL
- Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid 2019
- 2020 RX 450hL
- Nissan NV Passenger 2019
- 2020 Aston Martin Rapide E News
- 2019 LS 500h
- 2019 Audi A7
- 2020 Acura TLX
- 2019 GS 300
- 2021 Polestar 2 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Cadillac CT6-V
- 2019 ATS Coupe
- Cadillac CTS 2019
- 2019 ATS-V
- Cadillac Escalade ESV 2019
- 2019 Cadillac CTS-V
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade
- 2019 Cadillac XT5
- 2020 CT4
- 2019 XT4
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Lincoln Continental
- Jaguar XJ 2019
- 2020 Lexus LS 500
- 2020 Jetta GLI
- Lexus ES 300h 2020
- 2020 Cadillac CT5
- Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2020
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7