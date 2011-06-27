Used 2013 Cadillac ATS Consumer Reviews
Cadillac ATS 3.6 RWD with FE3 magnetic ride
I have owned two M3s and an S4 among other cars. But after test-driving the 3.6 ATS and comparing prices, the Caddy ATS won hands down for me. For handling, ride comfort, and braking, ATS beats the others. Yeah, M3 is quicker by .7 sec to 60 ... not a big deal unless you take your ride to the track every weekend. Mileage: 19mpg city, 29 highway(!), 24 combined so no complaints there especially as compared to M3. This car is a pleasure to drive with its great handling, and it feels good to have finally cut the cord to those overpriced Germans. CUE is not perfect but is far from a deal-breaker. Overall: this car is a winner and I have NO regrets with this purchase.
ATS V6 AWD Performance
This is a great car, period. Is it a great value? Compared to a similarly equipped 3 series, absolutely. I was ready to "pull the trigger" on a $56K 3 series but couldn't justify its value, especially with that pathetic plastic screen sticking up out of the top of the dash board, really? CUE, like your first smart phone or new computer operating system, needs understanding. However, it's appalling to see Consumer Reports slam ATS's rating because of CUE--shame on them. The ATS is fun to drive, the sound system is outstanding, cabin noise is non-existent and it handles like a dream--better than a 3 series. A small trunk, tight rear seat and stiff ride are justified minor complaints.
BMW Convert
Having owned several BMW's, I thought I'd never own any other brand(especially a Cadillac). When my last BMW's lease was up in Dec 2012, I looked at both the 535 and 335.... lease prices were insane! Additionally, I had a hard time telling the 3 from the 5 series, and interiors were blah! After reading several reviews of the ATS, I decided that a test drive wouldn't hurt, my expectations not being high, I was pleasantly surprised, and, frankly, somewhat stunned how well the ATS drove! After several more test drives(2.0T AWD vs. 3.6 AWD) I now an ATS in my garage!
Excellent First Effort by Cadillac!!!
I've had this car for a few weeks. And it's everything I was hoping it would be, and more. I've been reading for the past 30 years in Car & Driver and Motor Trend about how great the driving experience of the BMW 3-Series was. During all of that time I was hoping like crazy that either Cadillac or Lincoln would develop and produce a direct competitor to the German entry level sport sedans. Lincoln hasn't yet, Cadillac finally did. Kudos to GM for not dropping the development of this model during their bankruptcy. The ATS's handling and steering feedback is just amazing. The ride is what you SHOULD expect from a compact sport sedan. Hey, it's not your Grandpa's land yacht!!!
Impressive little car!
I have the full tilt 3.6 sedan. Had it nearly two months now and have no regrets! Car handles and drives amazing and still rides well. Cadillac did a good job overall!
Sponsored cars related to the ATS
Related Used 2013 Cadillac ATS info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 XT4
- Cadillac CT6 2019
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV
- 2019 Escalade ESV
- 2019 Cadillac CTS
- 2019 Cadillac CT6-V
- 2021 Escalade ESV
- Cadillac XTS 2019
- 2019 Cadillac ATS Coupe
- 2019 Escalade