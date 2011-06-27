Used 1997 Buick Skylark Custom Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.8/440.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.2 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque155 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle35.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
Front hip room49.6 in.
Front shoulder room52.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear hip Room50.9 in.
Rear leg room33.4 in.
Rear shoulder room52.3 in.
Measurements
Length188.5 in.
Curb weight2985 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.2 cu.ft.
Height53.5 in.
Wheel base103.4 in.
Width68.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Manta Green Metallic
  • Dark Yellow Green Metallic
  • Medium Dark Lichen Metallic
  • Dark Torreador Metallic
  • Medium Malachite Metallic
  • Silver Mist Metallic
  • Light Sandrift Metallic
  • Stone Beige Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • White
  • Light Toreador Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Metallic
  • Majestic Teal Metallic
  • Jasper Green Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • Dark Calypso Green Metallic
  • Dark Mulberry Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Crystal Metallic
  • Medium Marblehead Metallic
  • Opal Blue Metallic
  • Storm Gray Met B/C
  • Dark Torreador Red Metallic
  • Aubergine Metallic
  • Medium Sea Green Metallic
