Used 2011 Buick Lucerne Super Features & Specs

Overview
$44,460
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
$44,460
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
$44,460
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270/414 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
$44,460
Torque288 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower292 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle44.0 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
$44,460
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
$44,460
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
280 watts stereo outputyes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
9 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
$44,460
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
front seatback storageyes
cargo netyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
wood trim on shift knobyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
suede trim on doorsyes
cruise controlyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
rear parking sensorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
leather and simulated wood trim on dashyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
heated steering wheelyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
$44,460
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
$44,460
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
$44,460
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room42.5 in.
leather/suedeyes
Front head room39.5 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room56.1 in.
Rear Seats
$44,460
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear hip Room57.0 in.
Rear leg room41.4 in.
Rear shoulder room57.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
$44,460
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Measurements
$44,460
Front track62.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity17.0 cu.ft.
Length203.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3998 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.0 cu.ft.
Height58.0 in.
EPA interior volume125.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base115.6 in.
Width73.8 in.
Rear track62.1 in.
Colors
$44,460
Exterior Colors
  • Light Bronze Metallic
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Sand Beige Metallic
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • Cyber Gray Metallic
  • Black Onyx
  • White Opal
Interior Colors
  • Cocoa/Shale, leather/suede
Tires & Wheels
$44,460
inside mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
P245/50R18 tiresyes
chrome alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
$44,460
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
$44,460
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
