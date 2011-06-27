  1. Home
Used 2006 Buick Lucerne Consumer Reviews

More about the 2006 Lucerne
Lucerne is the Best

Dave, 10/28/2010
18 of 18 people found this review helpful

I wanted a large car with a soft confy ride on all roads. Glad I bought this car. Tons of room, seating for Fit and finish is great. I had a Lexus rice burner and truly prefer the Buick Lucerne Bigger and better

Value for money

Marine, 11/27/2006
15 of 15 people found this review helpful

I was seeking a luxury sports sedan in the $30,000 range and reviewed and test drove a bunch of them, foreign and domestic, For its price, the Lucerne CXL beats them all, including the highly touted Japanese brands. I had intended to buy the CXL with the V8 for it's high end torque. I had a '96 Olds LSS with GM's tried and true 3.8 liter V6 engine, and my only complaint with it was that it lacked high end torque for passing power, When I drove the CXL with this same engine I was amazed at its pep and passing power, all anyone would ever need, GM has worked wonders with this engine. The car is roomy, has great handling, is comfortable and well appointed inside. Great value for money

Would buy another one

Cobble, 03/26/2009
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

There have been two annoyances: 1. Readablility of instruments in bright sun is very poor. 2. When very hot; i.e.sitting on hot macadam for hours and/or driven hard, the steering has a tiny "thunk" feel on occasion when making a turn. It's been traced to a universal joint in the steering linkage. Dealer got 95 percent of it out, but a slight amount remains. I suspect it might be a design flaw. Had Lexus LS-400 before. Buick is as good and in many ways better. Recently drove 09 Lexus ES-350. Prefer Buick. Smooth, silky traveler; head-snapping acceleration; quieter than new Lexus; 19.7 mpg around town; very little roll on twisties (not a sporty car, though); 4-spd is slick.

Steering

D Berwald, 01/13/2016
CXL V8 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
21 of 23 people found this review helpful

If you wish to make a U turn, make sure you have enough room as turning radius does not allow for real sharp turns. It is still a stylish vehicle. It does well on long trips as far as comfort and economy. I have consistently experienced 24 miles per gallon on a long trip.

It's a Buick

Jeff, 01/06/2017
CXS 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
14 of 15 people found this review helpful

Only owned the car for half a year, but I love it so far. Not the best on gas, 23 mpg freeway, but not horrible. It's a comfortable ride, looks better in person than in the pictures. Lots of interior room, black leather looks awesome, plenty of room for a family of four. Some reviews complain about it not competing with Avalon's or BMW's, well, that's because it's a Buick. It's big, it's comfortable, it's not a performance sedan, but it does have power with the Northstar. Big and heavy, front wheel drive, good for Minnesota's winter. It is what it is, it's a luxury car with a good mixture of old and new. If you like full size Cadillac's, Buick's or Lincoln's, then you'll probably like this car.

