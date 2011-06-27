  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick LeSabre
  4. Used 2001 Buick LeSabre
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2001 Buick LeSabre Custom Features & Specs

More about the 2001 LeSabre
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,230
See LeSabre Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,230
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,230
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)314.5/499.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,230
Torque230 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower205 hp @ 5200 rpm
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,230
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front disc / rear drum brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,230
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,230
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,230
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,230
Front head room38.8 in.
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room56.1 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,230
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room56.6 in.
Rear leg room39.9 in.
Rear shoulder room58.7 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,230
Height57 in.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Length200 in.
Width73.5 in.
Curb weight3567 lbs.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,230
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Red Pearl
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Dark Polo Green Metallic
  • Dark Chestnut
  • Light Bronzemist Metallic
  • Titanium Blue Metallic
  • Dark Bronzemist Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl
  • Black
  • White
Interior Colors
  • Medium Gray
  • Taupe
  • Medium Blue
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,230
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
P215/70R15 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,230
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,230
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See LeSabre Inventory

Related Used 2001 Buick LeSabre Custom info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles