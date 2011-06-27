  1. Home
Used 2002 BMW Z3 3.0i Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,700
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)256.5/351.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.5 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque214 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower225 hp @ 5900 rpm
Turning circle32.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
9 total speakersyes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
alloy trim on dashyes
alloy trim on doorsyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
leather steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
4 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room36.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room51.7 in.
Front leg room41.8 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Measurements
Height51.4 in.
Wheel base96.3 in.
Length158.5 in.
Width68.5 in.
Curb weight2943 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Atlanta Blue Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Bright Red
  • Dakar Yellow
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Sterling Gray Metallic
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Topaz Blue Metallic
  • Oxford Green Metallic
  • Pistachio Green Metallic
  • Siena Red Metallic
  • Jet Black
Interior Colors
  • Dream Red Nappa Leather
  • Black Nappa Leather
  • Topaz Blue Nappa Leather
  • Walnut Nappa Leather
  • Beige Nappa Leather
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
245/40R Z tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
