Used 2002 BMW Z3 3.0i Features & Specs
|Overview
See Z3 Inventory
Starting MSRP
$37,700
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Combined MPG
|21
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$37,700
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$37,700
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|19/26 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|256.5/351.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|13.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|21
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$37,700
|Torque
|214 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|Horsepower
|225 hp @ 5900 rpm
|Turning circle
|32.8 ft.
|Valves
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$37,700
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$37,700
|mast antenna
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|9 total speakers
|yes
|harman/kardon premium brand stereo system
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$37,700
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|Air conditioning
|yes
|alloy trim on dash
|yes
|alloy trim on doors
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|alloy trim on shift knob
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$37,700
|Power mirrors
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$37,700
|tachometer
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,700
|4 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front head room
|36.7 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|51.7 in.
|Front leg room
|41.8 in.
|4 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|leather
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$37,700
|Height
|51.4 in.
|Wheel base
|96.3 in.
|Length
|158.5 in.
|Width
|68.5 in.
|Curb weight
|2943 lbs.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$37,700
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$37,700
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|17 x 8.5 in. wheels
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|245/40R Z tires
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$37,700
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$37,700
|Free Maintenance
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
