Used 1999 BMW Z3 2.3 Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Z3
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)229.5/337.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque181 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle32.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room37.6 in.
Front leg room41.8 in.
Front shoulder room51.7 in.
Measurements
Length158.5 in.
Curb weight2899 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place5.0 cu.ft.
Height50.9 in.
Wheel base96.3 in.
Width68.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Red
  • Alpine White
  • Jet Black
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Violet Red Metallic
  • Turquoise Green Metallic
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Montreal Blue Metallic
  • Atlanta Blue Metallic
  • Boston Green Metallic
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Violet
  • Beige
  • Tanin Red
  • Green
  • Gray
