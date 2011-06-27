  1. Home
Used 1997 BMW Z3 1.9 Features & Specs

More about the 1997 Z3
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.0/391.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.5 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque133 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm
Base engine size1.9 l
Horsepower138 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle32.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.6 in.
Front shoulder room51.7 in.
Measurements
Length158.5 in.
Curb weight2701 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place5.0 cu.ft.
Height50.7 in.
Wheel base96.3 in.
Width66.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Green
  • Boston Green Metallic
  • Montreal Blue Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Bright Red
  • Violet Red
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Atlanta Blue Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Turquoise Green
