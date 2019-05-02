Used 2018 BMW M6 Gran Coupe for Sale Near Me

Crestview Cadillac - Rochester Hills / Michigan

4D Sedan, 4.4L V8 32V DOHC TwinPower Turbo, 7-Speed Automatic, RWD, Black Sapphire Metallic, Black Leather, ** ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX HISTORY **, ** LOW MILEAGE **, 16 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Automatic temperature control, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, Extended Merino Leather Seat Upholstery, Front dual zone A/C, Front Heated Sport Seats, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, harman/kardon Speakers, Head-Up Display, Memory seat, Multi-Function Seats w/Lumbar Support, Navigation System, Parking Assistance Package, Power driver seat, Radio: HD, Rear dual zone A/C, Side & Top View Cameras, SiriusXM Sat. Radio w/1 Yr All Access Subscription, Wheels: 20' x 9' Frt & 20' x 10' Rr M Alloy. Clean CARFAX. Black Sapphire Metallic 2018 BMW M6 RWD 7-Speed Automatic 4.4L V8 32V DOHC TwinPower Turbo Odometer is 16725 miles below market average!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 BMW M6 Gran Coupe with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBS6E9C57JG808242

Stock: X1681

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-22-2020