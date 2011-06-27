Used 2006 BMW M3 Consumer Reviews

E46 M3 Coupe - One Gorgeous Machine E46M3Fan , 11/29/2006 5 of 7 people found this review helpful This is a car that is so good looking, I walk away from it backwards so I can keep looking at it. I've put 7,000 miles on it, and continue to look forward to the next drive! What a balanced package; taut, yet supple, suspension, quickness, and turns are fun again! The last of BMWs great inline NA 6 cylinder engines has won Ward's International Engine of the Year award in its 3.2 liter class for at least five consecutive years. One drive, and I know why. The SMGII tranny is a blast to operate. It's a 6 speed manual tranny, and you modulate the gas pedal just like you would on a stick shift. I can shift aggressively, for fun and speed; or smoothly, for passengers. It's all about timing. Report Abuse

When only the best will do! Mike Jones , 12/20/2008 This car is totally amazing. Drop the top and your in heaven! Everything you want in a sports car with a back seat and trunk is here! 19147 miles of happiness (no problems just regular maintenance).

If the next one's better? doug t , 12/04/2005 I picked up my car yesterday and can't stay out of it.The handling, power delivery, and brakes are completely dialed in without being too harsh. I considered the S4 and like 911's, the M3 should make me forget about those. I don't think I'd need a 400 HP v8 that the next one has, after all, It'll take some time to learn all that this model has to offer. Looking forward to some track days.

Good showing from the last true M-car LT , 10/05/2006 My E46 really is an awesome vehicle. In this car you can enter a turn using all engine-braking, turn the wheel and the car will seem to make a perfect pivot, as if it had been planted on that point. If you go in too fast, an instant of understeer will slow the car to the right speed and then the lightning quick turn will begin. It really is tough to drive it poorly (in good driving conditions of course). The engine sings. I saw a review that said the exhaust note is inadequate, I found the engine to have a beautiful sound, it actually sounds similar to a racecar, very nice.