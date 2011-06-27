Used 2000 BMW M Consumer Reviews
Super M Machine
I purchased my 2000 M Coupe (June 1999 build date) used with 28000 miles on odo. Replaced shocks and springs with Koni Sport single adjustable shocks and Dinan springs. Have had most of the applicable TSB up-grades applied under warranty to include fuel sending unit, rear wiper washer valve, transmission detent pins, and ECU software revision. Warranty repairs include A/C compressor replacement and rear half-shaft seal replacement. This car sees many high speed track miles driven at Driving Schools. It's not a practical daily driver. Most fun car I've ever owned.
A Fun Little Hatchback
I bought this car to replace my 1994 M3, I don't regret buying this car at all. I love it, the amount of torque an power and the handling capability make this car oh so fun. Going from 60-90mph takes only a couple seconds without a down shift. Going through the twisties proves to be even more fun, going twice the speed limit through the turns makes this car an ultimate driving machine. Only a few thousand of these were sent to the US so you're not passing one every day and there's not gonna be one next to you at a light. The steering is precise and quick and the car goes wherever you point it. Not a hint of body roll an the car feels like its never gonna lose traction. This is one hell of a car!!!
Smile so hard your face hurts
Bought the M with relatively high mileage (79K) but it is in great shape. Handles as though it is on tracks and accelerates, in all gears. Like it has jets. Long drives can be a bit difficult (I am almost 6'2" and the seats are a slightly bit hard, but if I take a break every 2 hours, no problem. It's a fun car, always noticed (ty, the cops too :( ) but a real treat to drive. I think I like the lines of this model more than the Z4 but would love to have some of the improvements of the newer Zs -- slightly wider interior, more comfy seats, and a fully automatic top. Otherwise, it's a dream.
210,000 miles and still drives like new
I purchased this car new towards the end of 1999. This car has performed amazingly well, is fun to drive, responsive, reliable, handles great, has plenty of power, is comfortable, and is surprisingly affordable regarding repairs. This is an everyday car for me. It has rarely broken down. Here would be the wishes: A glass rear window instead of plastic (I replaced the top once since owning the car, but the plastic window will start to get a yellowish tint over time), a spare tire (this car doesn't have one and if on a long trip and getting a blow out could be an issue- but I have not had this happen to me), an automatic hard top convertible instead of cloth (nitpicking), cheaper replacement speakers (the bass driver mounted on the center console behind and to the right of the driver blew out and is about $600.00 to replace- can't use a generic speaker). Total repair costs since I purchased this car are about $10,000- which is pretty good for a 16 year old car with over 200,000 miles on it. Without a doubt the best car I have ever owned and one I continue to greatly enjoy- hopefully for another 200,000 miles! I highly recommend this car.
Outstanding Z 3 Driven By My Late Wife
I purchased this car for my wife, its a fun car to drive with all the bells and whisles. Leather interior, 5 speed manual transmission, am/fm/cd system,hard top and convertible, heated seats, full power. Special factory paint.
