Used 2015 BMW 4 Series Consumer Reviews

I just retired and my wife is about to retire. It was time for a "life-style" car. We wanted a convertible but, it had to be a hard-top for city parking and, to deal with our snow, we wanted either front wheel drive or awd. When we saw this car at a car show it 'spoke' to us on an emotional level and it had those important features. There aren't too many hard-top convertibles anymore; the EOS is on the way out, the Volvo C70 is history as is the Chrysler 200 hard-top. The Lexus has zero trunk space even with the top up, and the Z4 and SLK are rear wheel drive. The 428 x drive 'vert is just about perfect! We decided to take delivery at the SC Performance Center near Greenville and it was a spectacular experience. They let us drive their cars at high speeds, on a slalom course, on an off-road course, and, most impressively, on a skid pad that dramatically demonstrated the anti-skid program that prevented spin out. Amazing! Our car was dramatically delivered (and programmed) in perfect condition and we then took a 1500 mile road trip through the Outerbanks and mountains. Over that distance, the car gave us ~31 mpg on 89 octane gas in ECO mode. It's true that that hard top does take up trunk space but, we were able to easily carry two carry-on suitcases that allowed the top to be lowered. (Our extra debris ended up on the small back seat.) With the top down, the included wind blocker installed and the windows up we were able to easily talk without any buffeting. Our local dealer has been extremely solicitous on price, and they threw in winter BMW mats, caps and usb charger. We're very satisfied! Update: We've now owned the car about a year and a half. It continues to greatly please us. Not a rattle, squeak or issue with anything. I don't mind paying a premium price for a premium product. This is a premium car! Update: We're now about three years into this car and we have about 30K miles on it. Other than having to pay for rotating the tires we continue to have no issues. We just bought a 2018 suv that has every safety feature, i.e. automatic braking, lane control, adaptive cruise, bird's eye view, etc. I'm hoping BMW will offer these features on our next one. Now approaching four years, we are cognizant that the warranty is about to expire which means possible expensive maintenance issues. OTOH, we like the car so we are investigating extended warranty policies. We have had zero issues, nevertheless I wouldn't want to pay for a repair to the hardtop mechanism. FYI, new BMWs now only have 3 year warranties... Update: Since BMW is discontinuing the hardtop convertible we've decided to keep the car and we've purchased an extended warranty through our dealer. The plan is to keep the car for eight years and continue maintaining it through our excellent dealer. (We are only driving about 10K miles/year now since we're retired.)