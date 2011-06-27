Used 2015 BMW 4 Series Consumer Reviews
Happy NC driver
I just bought a 2015 428i last month. I added a backup camera and the oyster dakota leather seats but kept the price under $42K. The 2015 model also comes with bluetooth streaming. (The tech is OK but not on par with many other 2015 offerings from a range of brands.) I'm a big guy (6'3" and 300lbs) but I fit nicely in the wider, longer interior of the 428i whereas I always had trouble in a 3 series. I was also a bit cramped in the 2015 MB C300 and I didn't fit at all in the new Acura TLX. In my opinion, the ride, transmission, and handling are far superior to my previous two cars (an Infiniti G37 and Lexus ES350). The closest competitor is the 2015 MB C300 (or wait for 2017 Audi A5).
Just about perfect for where we are in life
I just retired and my wife is about to retire. It was time for a "life-style" car. We wanted a convertible but, it had to be a hard-top for city parking and, to deal with our snow, we wanted either front wheel drive or awd. When we saw this car at a car show it 'spoke' to us on an emotional level and it had those important features. There aren't too many hard-top convertibles anymore; the EOS is on the way out, the Volvo C70 is history as is the Chrysler 200 hard-top. The Lexus has zero trunk space even with the top up, and the Z4 and SLK are rear wheel drive. The 428 x drive 'vert is just about perfect! We decided to take delivery at the SC Performance Center near Greenville and it was a spectacular experience. They let us drive their cars at high speeds, on a slalom course, on an off-road course, and, most impressively, on a skid pad that dramatically demonstrated the anti-skid program that prevented spin out. Amazing! Our car was dramatically delivered (and programmed) in perfect condition and we then took a 1500 mile road trip through the Outerbanks and mountains. Over that distance, the car gave us ~31 mpg on 89 octane gas in ECO mode. It's true that that hard top does take up trunk space but, we were able to easily carry two carry-on suitcases that allowed the top to be lowered. (Our extra debris ended up on the small back seat.) With the top down, the included wind blocker installed and the windows up we were able to easily talk without any buffeting. Our local dealer has been extremely solicitous on price, and they threw in winter BMW mats, caps and usb charger. We're very satisfied! Update: We've now owned the car about a year and a half. It continues to greatly please us. Not a rattle, squeak or issue with anything. I don't mind paying a premium price for a premium product. This is a premium car! Update: We're now about three years into this car and we have about 30K miles on it. Other than having to pay for rotating the tires we continue to have no issues. We just bought a 2018 suv that has every safety feature, i.e. automatic braking, lane control, adaptive cruise, bird's eye view, etc. I'm hoping BMW will offer these features on our next one. Now approaching four years, we are cognizant that the warranty is about to expire which means possible expensive maintenance issues. OTOH, we like the car so we are investigating extended warranty policies. We have had zero issues, nevertheless I wouldn't want to pay for a repair to the hardtop mechanism. FYI, new BMWs now only have 3 year warranties... Update: Since BMW is discontinuing the hardtop convertible we've decided to keep the car and we've purchased an extended warranty through our dealer. The plan is to keep the car for eight years and continue maintaining it through our excellent dealer. (We are only driving about 10K miles/year now since we're retired.)
Best BMW I have owned
This car is super quick for a 4 cyl. I found myself going 100 mph and I swear I did not push down on the accelerator. The only thing that is a little squirrely is there is no spare tire. That may be a problem if you are going in a non populated area and needed to get a new tire.
Sporty Luxury
Comfortable, sporty, and luxury in a single package. The sporty and classy look of the 4 Series Coupe caught my attention, and I knew it was the car I wanted after the first test drive. The 2.0L turbo engine is fantastic for someone who appreciates efficiency, yet wants reliable power to accelerate and pass. I can’t tell when the turbo engages- there is no lag. It is a perfect car for a commuter; add 2 more passengers and a full tank of gas, and the 3.0L six might be in order. I am two weeks into ownership, and so far am amazed at the perfect balance of sportiness, comfort, and surprising quietness of my 2015 428i. So far I am very pleased.
Daddy like!
If you have the extra money and are looking for a quality built vehicle, the BMW 4 series Coupe is hands down your new car. Handling, acceleration, comfort and just a damn fun car to drive. There are to few cons to mention except for the elephant in the room. The fully or even semi fully loaded 4 series will cause you to dig deep into your pocket book or wallet. The only look the basic no frills 4 series Coupe gets is as you pass them by in the lot on your way to the well equipped model. The price was the only obstacle that prevented me from owning one of these dream machines.
