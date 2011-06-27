Used 2005 Bentley Arnage R Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$211,990
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|11
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|9/13 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|237.6/343.2 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|26.4 gal.
|Combined MPG
|11
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
|Torque
|616 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
|Base engine size
|6.8 l
|Horsepower
|400 hp @ 4000 rpm
|Turning circle
|40.7 ft.
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|separate rear audio
|yes
|AM/FM CD-controller stereo
|yes
|140 watts stereo output
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|remote trunk release
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|Cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|Three zone climate control
|yes
|leather and wood trim on center console
|yes
|leather and wood trim on dash
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|alloy and wood trim on shift knob
|yes
|12V rear power outlet(s)
|yes
|leather and wood steering wheel
|yes
|leather and wood trim on doors
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
|Power mirrors
|yes
|Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|40.2 in.
|leather
|yes
|Front head room
|38.9 in.
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|56.8 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|41.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|58.8 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Measurements
|Front track
|63.1 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|13.2 cu.ft.
|Length
|212.2 in.
|Curb weight
|5699 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|13.2 cu.ft.
|Height
|59.7 in.
|EPA interior volume
|106 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|122.7 in.
|Width
|83.7 in.
|Rear track
|63.1 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|255/50R Y tires
|yes
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|18 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|Alloy spare wheel
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
|double wishbone rear suspension
|yes
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
|Free Maintenance
|3 yr./ 30000 mi.
|Basic
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
