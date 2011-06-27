Used 2014 Audi S7 Consumer Reviews
S7 Engine Malfunction Fault
Engine Malfunction Light came on after 60km. 4 months later and 8350km and 3 more times of the fault light coming on Audi can only say that it is a set of circumstances in the fuel system that causes low pressure and the engine malfunction light to come on. Audi has changed the pressure switch and the fuel pump numerous times now but with NO success. Has anyone else had this problem? Very discouraged with reliability and Audi not being able to isolate problem and fix it.
73000 miles trading it in.
This was a great car. For a car with incredible performance and phenomenal technology, it is very easy to live with as an everyday driver and like 4 of my last 5 Audi’s, it has been mechanically sound. I’ve reviewed this car at different stages of its life, and I’ll try not to repeat myself. It has been consistently great, dependable, ergonomic, and beautiful. I still enjoy driving it when I get the chance. It is my wife’s car and she has unreservedly adored it. It’s 5 years old. The expensive maintenance of all high end Audi’s is on the 100K horizon and it is time to get her something new. $30K trade in, not terrible depreciation for a high mileage German car. There have only been two unexpected non maintenance issues with the car since new. There was a small hole in a turbo intake that caused me much grief in a 2500 mile road trip a couple of months ago. I had to limp home leap frogging by Audi dealers. My hometown dealer just needed more time with it to find the inconspicuous cause. The Nav system seems to be getting a little buggy. Nothing consistent. But they are expensive to replace so it’s cause for concern. On my other Audis I’ve found those systems to be the industry benchmark and absolutely problem free. If my wife and I didn’t crave novelty above all things, we’d probably be buying another one. The value for money is astounding compared with BMW and Mercedes, and honestly it’s really hard not to buy Audi every time I shop for a car. I average a new car about every 18 months, I love variety, and I’ve had 5 Audi’s in the last 11 years. We’ve had this car for five years. It’s a testament to Audi’s quality products and to the S7 being an incredibly satisfying, well rounded car.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
YEEEESSSSSS-7!
Absolutely love the fit & finish of this car! The silver leather quilted interior is excellent, and I get a lot of compliments on it. But the best thing is the acceleration and handling. It has all that, and more! Fabulously smooth turbos will put you back into your seat. The only downside is the cost of maintenance-$1900 for the 35k service? Really?!? For essentially a tune up and filter replacement? That, and the fact that after three years, and only 15,000 additional miles, the car I paid $65k for from the dealer's wife is only worth half of that. I truly expected it to hold its value better. But I do love the car.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Best all around car I've ever owned!
Price is more than I wanted to pay, but it met all my criteria for the perfect car...and I have owned many. Pros: Long trip comfort, acceleration (joy to drive), braking (will put you at risk of being rear-ended in traffic), top of its class high-speed handling, excellent fuel economy (for a high performance sedan). This is a very well balanced vehicle. Cons: Relatively high dealer maintenance costs.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the S7
Related Used 2014 Audi S7 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Audi S4
- Audi Q3 2020
- 2019 TT
- Audi A5 2020
- Audi A6 2020
- 2019 Audi Q8
- 2020 Audi A8
- 2020 S5
- 2019 Audi TT RS
- 2020 Audi A4