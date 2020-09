2020 Audi S6 Consumer Reviews

Bailey Boy , 08/23/2020 Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)

Just got my S6 2 days ago. I've had a lot of cars, but this is my first Audi. This car is a blast to drive. Very fast, sharp handling, but comfortable ride. Quality seems impeccable. Electronic interface is superb, interior is gorgeous, and exterior is also beautiful. Perfect car for me.