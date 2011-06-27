Used 2018 Audi S3 Consumer Reviews
The Grover Dill of muscle cars
The title is due to its small size and excellent performance. In fact, this car accelerates better than most of the highly vaunted muscle cars of the 1960s, while providing outstanding mileage and comfort. Contrary to what the Edmunds review states, my car has a seven speed DCT. I ended up getting the Prestige trim level, since my dealer did not have a Premium Plus car. I am very pleased with the performance of my car, but I wish that it had fewer electronic doodads. The Virtual Cockpit offers nothing useful to make it superior to the analog display that my A3 had, and it can be confusing at times. I do like the magnetic ride option, which gives a smoother, quieter ride than a standard suspension. My wife and I have become very fond of the Audi 3 series cars, due to their compact size and excellent maneuverability.
