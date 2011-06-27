Used 1994 Audi Cabriolet Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)278.4/417.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque184 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.8 l
Horsepower172 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle34.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room40.7 in.
Front shoulder room51.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.4 in.
Rear leg room26.5 in.
Rear shoulder room43.0 in.
Measurements
Length176.0 in.
Curb weight3494 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place6.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.2 in.
Height54.3 in.
Wheel base100.6 in.
Width67.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Tornado Red
  • Alpine White
  • Pearl White Metallic
  • Rubin Red Metallic
  • Crystal Silver Metallic
  • Ragusa Green Metallic
  • Amethyst Pearl Metallic
  • Europa Blue Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
  • Titanium Gray Metallic
  • Laser Red
  • Minerva Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Emerald Pearl Metallic
  • Gomera Pearl Metallic
