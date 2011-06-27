  1. Home
Used 2002 Acura RSX Base Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,950
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$20,950
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$20,950
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)303.6/396.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$20,950
Torque141 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$20,950
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$20,950
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$20,950
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$20,950
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$20,950
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,950
Front head room37.8 in.
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room52.6 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room51.1 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,950
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room30.1 in.
Rear hip Room46.2 in.
Rear leg room29.2 in.
Rear shoulder room51.3 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$20,950
Front track58.4 in.
Length172.2 in.
Curb weight2694 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6 in.
Height55.1 in.
Wheel base101.2 in.
Width67.9 in.
Rear track58.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$20,950
Exterior Colors
  • Eternal Blue Pearl
  • Desert Silver Metallic
  • Satin Silver Metallic
  • Nighthhawk Black Pearl
  • Firepepper Red Pearl
  • Taffeta White
Interior Colors
  • Ebony
  • Titanium
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$20,950
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
P205/55R16 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$20,950
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$20,950
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
