Used 1997 Acura RL Consumer Reviews
It just broke down, but I'm not mad - Great Car
LOL, seriously just had it towed and I was contemplating a new purchase so I jumped on Edmunds to get a trade in value. The car has over 234K miles. You can belive this or not, but the transmission is still smooth, the engine strong, the ride comfortable and get this, no knocks, pings, or things shaking. I drive it and I don't believe it - I said 234K miles. Given the age, and miles its not perfect, dash lights, power windows, nav back light, washer pump, etc. Little things that need reapir. But I tell you - Great Car and it will be a great car for the next person. Hope this helps!
Electric and Plastic quality lacking
Hoping the previous owners have corrected the majority of electric problems. This car has 122,500 miles and has had the following electric components replaced - Steering column ($1,850); both back window regulators ($600 each); climate control ($1,400); engine temperature sensor ($300); ignition switch ($400). Currently the driver's window is not working, suspect the window regulator (est $500). Plastic pieces that have or are broken - sunglass holder ($190); both vanity mirror covers; passenger seat side panel; glove box restraining line. I read all 25 reviews before receiving this car, a few mentioned the window regulator problem. Well buyer beware of the electric problems of this car.
Fabulous Car!
I bought this car in December 2012, three and half years ago after my 2004 Honda was totaled. This has been an exceptional car. It runs great, so comfortable, it is truly a "premium" car. It's a dream to drive. It has been so reliable I can hardly believe it myself! It's almost 20 years old and still going strong!! The car has 174,000 miles! I think I will drive it until the wheels come off! Fantastic car!!
Best Used Car Ever
I bought this car, tongue-in-cheek, 3 years old in 2000. My daughter had just totaled my Honda Accord, I got her her own Sable (for punishment) and bought this Acura 3.5RL for myself. It turned out to be the best used car I've ever had. Cushy ride, great reliability, superb design, plenty of power, decent mileage. Still going very strong in the hands of same daughter. I miss it. My 2004 RL is great, but not as comfortable.
Avoid - Poor
During the 5 years that I have owned this vehicle, the 5th year has been a MONEY PIT. I have replaced both arms at $686 each, both rear window motors and now have an emmission contol problem. I now have to take the vehicle in YET AGAIN because of a revving engine. I would avoid purchasing an Acura 3.5RL
