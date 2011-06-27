  1. Home
Used 1991 Acura Integra LS Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.2/343.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque121 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 6000 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.5 in.
Front leg room41.8 in.
Measurements
Length172.9 in.
Curb weight2560 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.0 cu.ft.
Height50.0 in.
Wheel base100.4 in.
Width67.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Flint Black Metallic
  • Honey Beige
  • Frost White
  • Jasper Green Metallic
  • Torino Red Pearl
