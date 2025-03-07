Meet the Editorial Team
See Edmunds' testing procedures that power our industry-leading car reviews.
Edmunds Editors
Alistair Weaver, SVP Content
I lead the Edmunds editorial team. I'm a committed car bore and amateur racer, and have held three Guinness World Records for stunt driving.
Jodi Tourkow, Executive Director, Written Content
I've been bringing stories to life over 20 years. Now, I make sure you get the best content to help you choose the right vehicle that fits your lifestyle.
Brent Romans, Director, Written Content
I've been overseeing our new car reviews for more than a decade. Above all, I enjoy helping consumers find the vehicle that best fits their needs and desires.
Steven Ewing, Director, Editorial Content
I've spent more than half of my life covering the auto industry, elbowing my way through scrums of reporters, driving insane supercars in exotic locations, and everything in between. There's always an interesting story to tell.
Cameron Rogers, Manager, Written Content
My job is to conduct research, drive and write the vehicle reviews you see here every day. Occasionally they make me drive McLarens.
Brian Wong, Senior Reviews Editor
I love cars and a great deal, so helping folks to find the right vehicle at the right price makes this my dream job. That and driving the latest and greatest, of course.
Clint Simone, Senior Reviews Editor
I've been obsessed with cars my entire life, and now I'm lucky enough to review them for my job. A hot hatchback in a fun color is an easy way to win me over.
Nick Yekikian, Sr. News Editor
I help lead the news team here at Edmunds. I've always loved cars and writing. Putting those two passions together here is just the icing on an already delicious cake.
Keith Buglewicz, Managing Editor
I head up an editorial team breaking new ground by providing in-depth reviews and information about used cars on our sister site, CarMax. I'm a lifelong enthusiast and career-long automotive journalist, and I feel passionate about helping car buyers and owners make the best vehicle-buying decisions.
Ronald Montoya, Senior Editor & Content Strategy
I write articles that help people navigate the car-buying process. I've also bought and sold many of the cars for Edmunds' long-term fleet.
Jake Sundstrom, Editor
When I'm not writing about your next car, I'm waiting in long lines at theme parks or watching my favorite soccer team lose on the weekends. It's a living.
Vehicle Testing Team
Jonathan Elfalan, Director, Vehicle Testing
From radar guns to GPS-driven data loggers, I've been pushing cars to their limits (for science!) since 2005. Today, I help manage Edmunds' testing dream team.
Mike Schmidt, Associate Director, Vehicle Testing Operations
I've been at Edmunds since 2006. If it needs testing, maintenance, damage repairs or just has to move from A to B, they call me. I'm a big fan of caller ID.
Kurt Niebuhr, Senior Vehicle Test Editor
I'm involved with performance testing, vehicle evaluation and writing reviews. Fourteen-year-old me would be pretty stoked — current me is pretty stoked, too.
Reese Counts, Vehicle Test Editor
I've spent my entire life around cars. I even started at Edmunds as an intern before joining the Vehicle Testing team. I'm still geeked to be here.
Alan Lock, Vehicle Test Editor
I'm thrilled to combine my lifelong automotive passion with extensive experience in vehicle testing and evaluation. This combination allows me to create engaging automotive content that resonates with everyday consumers and enthusiastic fans alike.
Alberto Hernandez, Vehicle Testing Coordinator
If it has wheels and a motor, then I'm intrigued. I consider myself a lifelong learner, and I want to learn everything I possibly can.
Production
Kathleen Clonts, Copy Chief
It's my job to make sure everything we write is clear, correct and helpful to car shoppers. I can handle most cars, but it's impossible to control my shih tzu.
Bryn MacKinnon, Manager, Editorial Production
I help bring our editorial voice and expertise to key projects at Edmunds and beyond. And I fell in love with minivans long before I had kids. At Edmunds since 2008.
Video and Photo
Scott Jacobs, Supervising Producer, Content Special Projects
I've worked in photography for more than 25 years, almost 20 here at Edmunds. I've had a fascination with cars ever since I got to ride in a Jaguar E-type when I was a little kid.
Amy Silliman, Senior Production Manager
I've been a producer for over 10 years and traveled the world making everything from music videos to web series. Now I help bring to life whatever our creatives dream up.
Shannon Lane, Production Manager
From covering breaking news to the World Series and now the automotive world, I've spent the last decade in production. Now, it's my job to help take the story off the page and onto the track, off-road and everywhere between.
Will Kaufman, Video Content Manager
It's my job to combine Edmunds' expertise with CarMax know-how to help you make a confident decision when you're shopping for your next used car.
R.J. Glass, Post Production Manager
After two decades of working in commercial post-production, it's been a new adventure to help the Edmunds content team build our audience online. My passion is supporting video teams and empowering them to do their best work.
Alex Rodriguez, Video Editor
My first words were “vroom vroom,” and I started shooting and editing skate videos at 11. I combined my passions for video and automotive into my full-time career since 2018. When I'm not editing outtakes into funny bits, I'm hanging out with my dog or going drifting.
Natalie Gerber, Video Editor
My passion is telling a story through video and audio. With many years of experience in the automotive world and the post-production industry, my creativity and technical skills allow me to bring those stories to life.
Nik Kuo, Video Editor
I am committed to educating and engaging our audience through every Edmunds video we create. When I'm not working, I'm committed to cautiously joyriding my Honda Civic around town.
David Lucio, Post Production Coordinator
I have experience in video from YouTube to broadcast television, and working in post production has been a dream come true. I love collaborating on a project and seeing it come to life on screen.
Cindy Mendoza, Associate Producer
As an L.A. native, I've always gravitated to video production. And I've done it all, from TV to music videos to red carpet events. I now help create awesome car videos with awesome people!
Casey Goode, Senior Producer
I've been honing my craft as a producer and director for more than a decade. From working at a local camera rental house to operating a camera on a Stan Lee documentary and running a studio at Facebook LA, I've seen it all.
Luke Huisman, Associate Video Editor
While my passion has always been automotive, my experience has led me from touring the country working with music industry legends to a stint with professional wrestling. Whether I'm wrenching on a car or wrenching on a video, I always maintain a positive attitude and I'm always willing to support the team.
Duncan Brady, Script Writer
After a decade of writing about cars, I combine that experience with my passion for visual thinking, contributing to Edmunds video content from its inception. When I'm not writing, I'm experimenting in the kitchen, exploring California's outdoors, and hoping my Gen Z Porsches don't break.
Anders Doi Minor, Production Coordinator
I'm all about that set life. I support the Edmunds team in translating our projects from script to video.
Industry & Consumer Insights
Jessica Caldwell, Executive Director, Insights
As the executive director of insights at Edmunds, my team and I are responsible for leveraging millions of vehicle transactions and Edmunds web behavioral data to help make sense of the retail automotive landscape.
Ivan Drury, Senior Manager, Insights
As the senior manager of insights at Edmunds, I examine trends in the automotive industry, lend my expertise on vehicle pricing and provide insights for Edmunds' monthly sales forecasts.
Social Media
Andy White, Senior Director, Social Media
My goal is to connect as many people to Edmunds' great content as socially possible. My personal goal is finding new ways to avoid freeway traffic in Los Angeles.
Ryan Greger, Senior Social Media Content Strategist
Cars have always been a huge passion of mine, and I strive to bring that energy into our social media strategy with bespoke, engaging content. I grew up reading Edmunds, so it's awesome to be working here.