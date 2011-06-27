Used 2002 Volvo V70 Consumer Reviews
Fabulous and Fun V70
After 4 years and 50K+ miles I still love this car. It is a joy to drive. Seat comfort is superb. I can drive for hours with no back ache. Braking system is superb. This is the non-turbo model and has plenty of pep with the 5 speed auto transmission. 32 MPG highway at 70 mph. About 22-23 in the city. Repairs and scheduled maint are expensive at the dealer!! Find a good independent garage and stick to the maintenance schedule. You will save lots of $$. Change the trans fluid every 40K miles, the claimed lifetime trans fluid interval is baloney. The cost of a new tranny will make you cry!
Eats Wheel Bearings
This car has had 6 wheel bearing replacements in 130,000 miles. Spoke of record with an engineer at bearing supplier. Said the bearings are not adequate for parts of North American market. Inner wheels fill with mud and harden creating vibration when driving. I don't recommend this car if you live or travel on dirt roads.
Totally expected
Owner of this car for four years now. Little over 80k on the car when purchased. Around 120k, 130 k the instrument cluster failed. I bought the part, but Volvo & the mechanic seem to have an excuse everytime we try to get the car in to replace it. The car has a new timing belt and steering column -and other parts too numerous to name. The car is in the shop 2 -3 times a year. Although this is a very safe car and I feel safe in it, it is a money pit. Do not buy a Volvo unless you enjoy throwing your money away! All the electronic components will fail. Your best option if you want a Volvo is to buy a really old one with no digital components. Good luck!!!
Buyer Beware!!!
We bought this car with 32k miles on it in 2004. We bought a certified pre- owned Volvo which extended the warranty to 100,000 miles. It cost $1,500 extra (at least that's what the dealer said). I'm glad that we got the extended warranty because we needed it approximately 12-15 times in 3 years of ownership for major repairs. I've never had so many problems with any car that I've ever owned. Most of the problems were related to vaious sensors on the car and the car went into sort of a limp mode on 2 or 3 occasions which reallty caused a lot of worry about getting stranded on the side of the road. We got rid of it and bought a new Toyota Sienna. Volvo is by far the worst car I've ever owned.
I love my VOLVO!
I purchased my Volvo because I was familiar with the reliably of the brand, as my first car was a 240 DL. I've been very happy with it, and it gets great gas mileage for a car with such get-up-and-go.
