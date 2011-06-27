  1. Home
Used 1995 Volvo 850 Features & Specs

More about the 1995 850
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 5Inline 5Inline 5
Combined MPG191919
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg17/24 mpg17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)328.1/463.2 mi.328.1/463.2 mi.328.1/463.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.3 gal.19.3 gal.19.3 gal.
Combined MPG191919
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque221 lb-ft @ 2100 rpm221 lb-ft @ 2100 rpm221 lb-ft @ 2100 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l2.3 l2.3 l
Horsepower222 hp @ 5200 rpm240 hp @ 5600 rpm222 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle34.5 ft.no34.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 5Inline 5Inline 5
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandardStandardStandard
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.39.1 in.38.4 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.41.4 in.41.4 in.
Front hip room55.2 in.no55.2 in.
Front shoulder room57.1 in.no57.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.3 in.37.8 in.37.9 in.
Rear hip Room55.2 in.no55.2 in.
Rear leg room32.3 in.32.3 in.35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.no56.3 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity33 cu.ft.no67 cu.ft.
Length183.5 in.183.5 in.185.4 in.
Curb weight3278 lbs.3232 lbs.3387 lbs.
Ground clearance6.2 in.no6.2 in.
Height55.7 in.55.7 in.56.9 in.
Wheel base104.9 in.104.9 in.104.9 in.
Width69.3 in.69.3 in.69.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Light Taupe Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Classic Green
  • White
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Red
  • Pewter Silver Metallic
  • Regent Red Pearl Metallic
  • Amethyst Metallic
  • Blue Green Metallic
  • Pewter Silver Metallic
  • Regent Red Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Red
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • White
  • Classic Green
  • Amethyst Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Light Taupe Metallic
  • Blue Green Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Amethyst Metallic
  • White
  • Black
  • Classic Green
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Light Taupe Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Blue Green Metallic
  • Regent Red Pearl Metallic
  • Pewter Silver Metallic
  • Red
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
