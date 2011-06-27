  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Touareg 2
  4. Used 2009 Volkswagen Touareg 2
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2009 Volkswagen Touareg 2 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2009 Touareg 2
5(64%)4(18%)3(18%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.5
11 reviews
Write a review
See all Touareg 2s for sale
List Price
$6,981
Used Touareg 2 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
123

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

TDI V-6 2009

Riverman, 02/11/2010
18 of 18 people found this review helpful

This is my second Touareg replacing a 2005 V-6 with a 2009 V-6 TDI after an incident with a adult beef cow. The solid durability, safety and handling features are critical for preventing personal injury in an emergency. The handling features of the Touareg makes for stress reduction when driving on ice and unplowed roads in remote rural areas. Clean diesel technology results in a quiet engine with excellent acceleration when needed. It also has much improved fuel economy over the V- 6 gasoline engine.

Report Abuse

The Perfect SUV for My Needs and Lifestyle

George, 09/08/2018
V6 TDI 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

Somehow, VW was able to combine a rugged, extremely off-road capable SUV, with a luxury "Audi-like" sports sedan -- and named it Touareg. Do I need say more? My Touareg TDI has exceeded my expectations and has never had anything other than very minor issues such as needing to replace a light bulb now and then. No mechanical problems in 9 years of ownership. The TDI has all the get-up-and-go you will ever need and handling is smooth and sporty. If you need just one vehicle that will take you camping in the boondocks or to a black tie event in the big city, the Touareg will not disappoint. As with any fine automobile, the Touareg needs to receive its scheduled maintenance and owners should remain engaged in the care and feeding of this outstanding conveyance. Treat it as you would a valued friend, and it will take care of you in return.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

the best SUV

Charlestongrl, 12/11/2009
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

This is the best suv I have ever driven. Looks sporty and sophisticated. I get compliments where ever I drive. This car is the best handling suv I have ever driven and the engine has plenty of get up and go when I Punch the gas. The heavy weight of the vehicle gives you a better handling feeling. I wish the gas mileage was better. And the back seats are hard to fold down.

Report Abuse

Rock Solid Handling

KK, 07/04/2009
8 of 9 people found this review helpful

The is my second VW Touareg and the build quality and handling remains as good as ever. I now have 20inch "Ayers Rock Wheels" and the car sticks to the road like a lizard even on sharp turns. The engine has a refined but throaty roar and the beauty of this car is that its comfortable on city roads as it is off road.

Report Abuse

It just got better

Bob, 03/07/2009
10 of 12 people found this review helpful

I had a 2007 touareg and loved it, the 2009's came out and I told my self I had to have it, its far superior then the 07, same engine and tranny but they made to many internal changes to list , the tranny feels better, I got it with the 19" tire package and a major ride difference to the better, I wish they gave you a 6cd player but a car for my wife and myself its the safest vehicle I've owned, I'm a retired police officer and this one is outstanding with its crash and roll over results. Gunther volkswagen treats you with what ever you are driving as a king, no rattles nothing about this car or my previous one, Outstanding Vehicle

Report Abuse
123
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Touareg 2s for sale

Related Used 2009 Volkswagen Touareg 2 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles