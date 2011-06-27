Used 2009 Volkswagen Touareg 2 Consumer Reviews
TDI V-6 2009
This is my second Touareg replacing a 2005 V-6 with a 2009 V-6 TDI after an incident with a adult beef cow. The solid durability, safety and handling features are critical for preventing personal injury in an emergency. The handling features of the Touareg makes for stress reduction when driving on ice and unplowed roads in remote rural areas. Clean diesel technology results in a quiet engine with excellent acceleration when needed. It also has much improved fuel economy over the V- 6 gasoline engine.
The Perfect SUV for My Needs and Lifestyle
Somehow, VW was able to combine a rugged, extremely off-road capable SUV, with a luxury "Audi-like" sports sedan -- and named it Touareg. Do I need say more? My Touareg TDI has exceeded my expectations and has never had anything other than very minor issues such as needing to replace a light bulb now and then. No mechanical problems in 9 years of ownership. The TDI has all the get-up-and-go you will ever need and handling is smooth and sporty. If you need just one vehicle that will take you camping in the boondocks or to a black tie event in the big city, the Touareg will not disappoint. As with any fine automobile, the Touareg needs to receive its scheduled maintenance and owners should remain engaged in the care and feeding of this outstanding conveyance. Treat it as you would a valued friend, and it will take care of you in return.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
the best SUV
This is the best suv I have ever driven. Looks sporty and sophisticated. I get compliments where ever I drive. This car is the best handling suv I have ever driven and the engine has plenty of get up and go when I Punch the gas. The heavy weight of the vehicle gives you a better handling feeling. I wish the gas mileage was better. And the back seats are hard to fold down.
Rock Solid Handling
The is my second VW Touareg and the build quality and handling remains as good as ever. I now have 20inch "Ayers Rock Wheels" and the car sticks to the road like a lizard even on sharp turns. The engine has a refined but throaty roar and the beauty of this car is that its comfortable on city roads as it is off road.
It just got better
I had a 2007 touareg and loved it, the 2009's came out and I told my self I had to have it, its far superior then the 07, same engine and tranny but they made to many internal changes to list , the tranny feels better, I got it with the 19" tire package and a major ride difference to the better, I wish they gave you a 6cd player but a car for my wife and myself its the safest vehicle I've owned, I'm a retired police officer and this one is outstanding with its crash and roll over results. Gunther volkswagen treats you with what ever you are driving as a king, no rattles nothing about this car or my previous one, Outstanding Vehicle
Sponsored cars related to the Touareg 2
Related Used 2009 Volkswagen Touareg 2 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2018
- Used Ford Focus 2010
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2014
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2012
- Used Jaguar F-PACE 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander Hybrid 2014
- Used Ford Escape 2012
- Used Ford Explorer 2012
- Used Lexus ES 350 2010
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hardtop 2 Door
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI News
- Polestar 1 2020
- 2019 Nissan Titan
- 2020 Porsche Panamera
- BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 2020
- GMC Sierra 1500 2020
- 2020 BMW 8 Series
- Nissan GT-R 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
- Volkswagen Jetta 2019
- Volkswagen Atlas 2019
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2019 Arteon
- 2019 Volkswagen Arteon
- Volkswagen Golf R 2019
- 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI