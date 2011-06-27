Used 2006 Volkswagen New Beetle Consumer Reviews

Diesels require expensive maintaince tool cat , 10/15/2016 TDI 2dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A) 22 of 22 people found this review helpful I found out after the purchase that this TDI engine requires special oil that must meet the VW spec #505.01 which is very hard to find. Also the lower engine plastic guard must be removed every time just to change the oil. The filter is easily accessible. This engine (PD/BEW) has had some trouble with the camshafts. Which is why the special oil. Also the cam belt must be changed according to the schedule or you risk the engine blowing up do to the belt braking. Most other vehicle now use a cam chain instead of the toothed belt. It has plenty of power with the turbo kicking in. Mileage has been 40 - 43.5 mpg Report Abuse

Little Green Machine RsWine5 , 07/11/2009 15 of 15 people found this review helpful All I can say is I love it! I went from a F150 to a Bug. It drives like a sports car, the handling is great. 2 weeks after my purchase I drove R/T from Texas to West Virginia, the gas seemed to last forever, comfortable the whole way. I had the oil changed when I returned + tire rotation, cost - 18.79. I was told to have the oil changed every 5000 miles. All in all, it's a great little car! Oh, one problem: Trying to get a 100 pound Lab in the back seat for her Vet visit. Report Abuse

Have Loved Every Mile Driving My Bug! Cheryl Tamburri , 07/25/2016 2.5 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 6A) 22 of 23 people found this review helpful My 2006 VW NEW BEETLE 6 speed A/T came with everything available, clear down to convertible top boot, wind screen, leather everything, seat warmers, satellite radio. Arctic Blue with a gray top has been a rarity out here in CA, but that top has been down a zillion times in CA weather. 10 years and 80,000 miles later it still drives like the day I bought it; but it has been lovingly maintained and service schedules followed - the key to any car's longevity. Turbos were standard in this model and this little car kicks gas, so fun to drive. Having said that, it's a Bug, low tech as they come but efficient and with usual German sensibility everything is where it should be in the cockpit. Time to part company with the old girl, not easy, as she still looks like the day she left the dealer's lot. Hope she'll make somebody else as tickled to drive her as I've been ~ truly, best cat ever. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

My experience... mystry , 10/08/2011 13 of 13 people found this review helpful This was my dream car, but it's expensive. I bought the car new in 07 and have loved it, but it gets a lot of small quirks that add up. I am on my 3rd radio b/c the buttons wear down, a battery costs $195 b/c auto shops will not install it you must go to the dealer, the door panels eventully wear down, and indicator lights are always coming on. I spend more time at dealerships and more money on this car than any other car i've ever owned. I've not had as much trouble as some of these reviews, but i've had enough that my dream car is getting traded.... I am tired of spending money on a car that is paid for with less than 100K miles on it. PS, expect to get about 330 miles to a tank. Report Abuse