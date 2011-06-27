Used 2006 Volkswagen New Beetle Consumer Reviews
Diesels require expensive maintaince
I found out after the purchase that this TDI engine requires special oil that must meet the VW spec #505.01 which is very hard to find. Also the lower engine plastic guard must be removed every time just to change the oil. The filter is easily accessible. This engine (PD/BEW) has had some trouble with the camshafts. Which is why the special oil. Also the cam belt must be changed according to the schedule or you risk the engine blowing up do to the belt braking. Most other vehicle now use a cam chain instead of the toothed belt. It has plenty of power with the turbo kicking in. Mileage has been 40 - 43.5 mpg
Little Green Machine
All I can say is I love it! I went from a F150 to a Bug. It drives like a sports car, the handling is great. 2 weeks after my purchase I drove R/T from Texas to West Virginia, the gas seemed to last forever, comfortable the whole way. I had the oil changed when I returned + tire rotation, cost - 18.79. I was told to have the oil changed every 5000 miles. All in all, it's a great little car! Oh, one problem: Trying to get a 100 pound Lab in the back seat for her Vet visit.
Have Loved Every Mile Driving My Bug!
My 2006 VW NEW BEETLE 6 speed A/T came with everything available, clear down to convertible top boot, wind screen, leather everything, seat warmers, satellite radio. Arctic Blue with a gray top has been a rarity out here in CA, but that top has been down a zillion times in CA weather. 10 years and 80,000 miles later it still drives like the day I bought it; but it has been lovingly maintained and service schedules followed - the key to any car's longevity. Turbos were standard in this model and this little car kicks gas, so fun to drive. Having said that, it's a Bug, low tech as they come but efficient and with usual German sensibility everything is where it should be in the cockpit. Time to part company with the old girl, not easy, as she still looks like the day she left the dealer's lot. Hope she'll make somebody else as tickled to drive her as I've been ~ truly, best cat ever.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
My experience...
This was my dream car, but it's expensive. I bought the car new in 07 and have loved it, but it gets a lot of small quirks that add up. I am on my 3rd radio b/c the buttons wear down, a battery costs $195 b/c auto shops will not install it you must go to the dealer, the door panels eventully wear down, and indicator lights are always coming on. I spend more time at dealerships and more money on this car than any other car i've ever owned. I've not had as much trouble as some of these reviews, but i've had enough that my dream car is getting traded.... I am tired of spending money on a car that is paid for with less than 100K miles on it. PS, expect to get about 330 miles to a tank.
55,000 miles and the car won't start!
This is the cutest most fun to drive car ever....when it works. Oh...are you thinking about taking the car to a mechanic outside of the dealership to have it worked on for cheaper? Don't even think about it...many mechanics either won't want to touch your beetle or they will not be able to fix it since it's an electrical nightmare that's built like a puzzle! And how is it that a chord has broken on the top? That happened at about 40,000 miles. One more thing...if something breaks, like the radio...you have to get it fixed right away before it starts affecting other electrical things in the car...sigh...selling it asap once it comes out the shop (been there a month already).
Sponsored cars related to the New Beetle
Related Used 2006 Volkswagen New Beetle info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2010
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2015
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2013
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2015
- Used BMW X6 2018
- Used Audi A3 2018
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2010
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback News
- Hyundai Veloster 2019
- 2021 BMW 5 Series News
- 2021 Mazda 3 News
- 2019 3500
- 2021 Toyota Mirai News
- 2020 M4 CS
- 2019 Lincoln Continental
- 2021 Chevrolet Equinox News
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2019 Arteon
- 2019 Volkswagen Arteon
- Volkswagen Golf R 2019
- 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
- 2019 Golf Alltrack
- 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf
- 2020 Volkswagen Jetta
- 2019 Volkswagen Golf