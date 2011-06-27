  1. Home
Used 2007 Volkswagen Jetta Fahrenheit GLI Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,955
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)319.0/420.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque207 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle35.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
10 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
115V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
sport front seatsyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
leatheryes
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.8 in.
8 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear leg room35.4 in.
Rear shoulder room53.1 in.
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Front track60.6 in.
Curb weight3334 lbs.
Gross weight4289 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.33 cd.
Length179.3 in.
Ground clearance5.4 in.
Height57.4 in.
EPA interior volume107.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base101.5 in.
Width70.1 in.
Rear track59.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Fahrenheit Yellow
Tires & Wheels
225/40R18 92Y tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
