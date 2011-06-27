Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid Consumer Reviews
Hybrid Transmission Failure
My wife and I loved these cars so we purchased two of the SEL models. They both drove very well for a couple of years with excellent mileage but when each of them got close to 100,000 miles the hybrid transmission failed on both of them. No local mechanic would work on the complex transmission and the dealership quoted $7,000 to replace. There is clearly something wrong with the design.
So far, so good
Bought a 2014 in 2017 with under 37k miles, 2 year/ 24k VW extended warranty. Original list NEW was more than double what I paid 3 years later. Am happy with the car, so far. Am getting used to it as I had an 04 Envoy - truck based with no technology. Enjoying the turbo and the fast response. Great handling. Loving the electric motor in heavy traffic with my average mpgs 41.88. Could possibly get higher, if I didn't find myself going much faster than I should be. I expect to own the car another 150k miles, and hope to enjoy it for many years.
Tansmission problem
Bought car 2016 it was 2013 with only 10,000 miles thought what a deal well with only 59,000 miles and tranny is dead along with the electric motor. they want over 7000 dollars to repair I don't think so we will be junking this piece of crap. V.W. knew of these tranny problems and did not care about the customer just the bottom line. I will never ever buy another V. W. again and will never recomened to others.
Great hybrid
Sharp car....two tone seat..great wheels...sports car handling👏👏👏
A Snappy little Hybrid... not an oxymoron.
I did not know what I would get to replace my daughter's TDI after the buy back, she loves the growl of her little diesel. This hybrid comes close or maybe even does the diesel one better. We are looking forward to putting this car through its paces.
