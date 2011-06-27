Used 2017 Volkswagen e-Golf Consumer Reviews

Tom , 03/12/2019 SE 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)

3 of 4 people found this review helpful

It just wouldn't start. Dash said Electronic Error: Stop! Had to have it towed 3 miles away because the only person in my local vw dealer who could work on it quit. In Denver they informed me they couldn't figure it out and sent it to Oxnard? I am still trying to locate my car and no one is telling me anything. I looked on forums and found the same complaint on a lot of these. I hope I get my car back so I can sell it.