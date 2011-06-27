Used 2017 Volkswagen e-Golf Consumer Reviews
Electronic Failure
Tom, 03/12/2019
SE 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
3 of 4 people found this review helpful
It just wouldn't start. Dash said Electronic Error: Stop! Had to have it towed 3 miles away because the only person in my local vw dealer who could work on it quit. In Denver they informed me they couldn't figure it out and sent it to Oxnard? I am still trying to locate my car and no one is telling me anything. I looked on forums and found the same complaint on a lot of these. I hope I get my car back so I can sell it.
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great car
Andrew Meister, 01/04/2018
SEL Premium 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
4 of 8 people found this review helpful
Great car, which is only beat by Tesla’s Model 3.
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the e-Golf
Related Used 2017 Volkswagen e-Golf info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda Accord 1998
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2017
- Used Acura MDX 2015
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed 3
- Used Ford Edge 2011
- Used BMW X4 2018
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2017
- Used Mazda 3 2014
- Used BMW X6 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Audi Q5 News
- Nissan Sentra 2019
- 2019 Sierra 1500
- 2020 C-Class
- 2021 Jeep Renegade News
- 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty
- 2020 Audi SQ8 News
- BMW i8 2020
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander
- 2021 Nissan Maxima News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
- Volkswagen Jetta 2019
- Volkswagen Atlas 2019
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2019 Arteon
- 2019 Volkswagen Arteon
- Volkswagen Golf R 2019
- 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
- 2019 Golf Alltrack