Used 2002 Volkswagen Cabrio Consumer Reviews

I love my Cabrio!

lmartin3733, 06/07/2011
15 of 15 people found this review helpful

The only problem I have had is that the top is splitting at the seam! All the way across the back and to my dismay I discovered that it is glued!! That is crazy! I have it taped right now but I am going to find out if someone can sew up the seam. So far everyone has said that it won't work, but I'm going to try it anyway! I can't afford a new top(that is probably glued too!) That has been my only disappointment. I've not had any big repairs. It's great in the snow! I can get in and out of everywhere and if I could get another one, I'd upgrade to another one. I've got about 160000 miles on it and I hope it lasts for another 3 to 5 years!

My Cabbie loves my mechanic!

Lotttie, 12/15/2009
13 of 13 people found this review helpful

I love my Cabbie and she loves my private Mechanic. I will never trust a VW Dealer for the rest of my life and this will surely be the LAST VW I own. My Mechanic keeps her running. One door lock, two door handles, wheel bearings, vacuum pump, muffler, interior trunk release (VW permanently ruined this)and a dead radio. Did I mention she has 134,000 miles and keeps on running? She costs me quite a bit and I am thankful I have a good salary! Not looking forward to trading her in someday as she is a hoot to drive. "Baby Baby" hopefully will make it to 200,000 miles or by some miracle 250,000 miles. Caution: VW Cabrio....lovely to behold, lovely to drive but not lovely to maintain.

Just love it

YVONNE, 09/01/2010
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

There are only a few things that I would change. First the power Windows button is too small. The cup holder is set to deep into the consol, which makes it hard to put a med. Size drink in there with the ashtray being directly above it. And sometimes I bump the control for the window wipers when I put in the key into the ignition

I've already spent several thousand!

butta246, 08/29/2010
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

Had the car for 8 years and It's a lot of maintence. Those who haven't had problems are lucky. So far I've had to buy several hoses, my back drink holder broke, new catalytic converter, timing belt, new a.c. compressor, I was actually locked inside my car once (long story but true), and my key got stuck on the outside of the car, I had to call AAA and send it to get it fixed asap. I now need to get my tires aligned because I'm going out of tires like crazy. Also my windows won't roll down, if they do they don't roll back up. It's about $400 a piece. I don't know if I got a lemon, but I have spent several thousand dollars on this car.

Family of 3

Kelly, 02/16/2016
GL 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

I am only 5'3" and my husband is 5'6" with a 2 year old son so for us it is easy to get in and out of and fit comfortably in but my dad is 6'3" and he can get in and out but I wouldn't suggest this car for larger people. That being said we have no problem with a car seat fitting or using this as our only vehicle. The car has 200,000 miles on it and just regular maintenance is all I need. The electrical is only problematic because only the VW people seem to be able to fix it. That seems to be a problem with many cars these days.

