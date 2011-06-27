Used 1997 Volkswagen Cabrio Consumer Reviews
just got it
Just got the Cabrio 97 convertable for the wife, at 125K miles, she loves it. I'm already doing work on it, and seen records of work from previous owner, which concerns me and the costs(online purchases are the way to go.) The side trims have come off, the cloth top is torn (heard the cloth is prone to that)..so got viynl online, which I heard takes awhile to install..10hours? For a 4 cylinder, it runs nice and tight. I'm getting around 30mpg, more than the 24 stated. I have to get used to the reverse being in the same spot as 1st. Nice seats, but have problems with the back seat folding down completely..would be better for a dog and storage. High dash with low front seats. Fun to drive!
Fahrvegnugen, but....
Bought it used. Super fun to drive, but will never buy a VW again. Parts are incredibly expensive! Taken to the same VW ind. service dude who's been in business servicing VW's for 30 years. HE says they are great to 50K miles, then dump them--they break and are too expensive to service (but that's been good for him he admits!). Sage advice. I keep my cars a long time, and thus will never buy a Cabrio (or any VW) again. Purchase at your peril.
And I used to be a big VW fan....
I've had nothing but problems with it. The car is now 5 years old, and has 43,000 miles on it. Problems so far have been: 1) The door moldings continuously fall off. VW will reattach new ones at about 70 dollars per, but you'll need it done every 6-8 months. 2) Cruise control failed. Had to have a new one installed. 3) Power Steering fluid reservoir had to be replaced. 4) Transmission linkage broke, had to be replaced. 5) Air conditioner failed completely, had to be replaced. 7) The driver's side seat fell apart, had to be replaced. There's more that I can't fit in this box.
A Mess
The car is fun to drive and looks great. BUT: problems problems problems! Outside door trim falling off (seems to be a trend with mid 90's vw's), window trim warped so rain leaks in, leak at driver's visor (cannot drive or park in rain or water drips on your leg), backseat floods when rains, coolant leak x 2, and, to top it all off: transmission failed at 115,000 miles. the parts store in my town knows my dad by name because of all the parts he picks up (luckily he's been able to do a lot of the work himself). oh yeah, let's not forget, the electrical went out at 89,000 miles. the car would not start if it rained and would stall out wherever you were if it started.
Got in new, still luv it..
I bought it new in 1997. Still have it. other than tires, batterys and maintenance only made two repairs...new starter 5 years in, and new top 8 years in. I have had to glue the side trim back on with boat glue from home depot..dealer wanted $300 for that repair. Also, have glue on many places on the body..back cup holder, side trim inside by door, radio buttons. All electronics still work, engine still reliable, AC died at 10 years/100,000. Pretty good car though.
