2020 Volkswagen Arteon Consumer Reviews
The “Art” of the Arteon
It seems this is my forth VW now and my most enticing. All Wheel Drive, hatchback and 300 horses of cornering fun. The exterior is elegant and warrants my cars nickname, ‘The Magic’. You feel special riding inside. Flat through the curves with responsive steering. Intuitive infotainment system with strong sound from the stereo. Finishing touches abound to please and a solid thump when the doors close. A solid build indeed. Criticism? A bit of turbo lag with the transmission which is likely to be expected to push all the power to the wheels. Leave the completion, which is slim in this segment, in the rear view. Put some asphalt behind you and set the drive from a number of drive settings to ‘Sport’ which is a hoot. Drive one, you’ll like and enjoy! See you on the road...
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
