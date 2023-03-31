Located in Indianapolis , IN / 466 miles away from Ashburn, VA

At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

25 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SHHFK8G73KU203831

Stock: 2001948871

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-10-2022