Used 2004 Toyota Tacoma Consumer Reviews
Tremendous Vehicle
My dad bought me a brand new 2004 Toyota Tacoma regular cab extended cab when i graduated high school, that was now 9 years ago and this thing is still running, i have 335078 miles on it and it still feels like it did the day i came home and saw it in the drive way. i have only had to change the oil and rotate the tires, i have had no mechanical or any other problems for that matter. I LOVE THIS TRUCK
The Truck I've Alway's Wanted!!!!!
I've owned several trucks in my life. But, when I was in the Army I bought an older base model 2wd Toyota truck. It had the Manual Transmission which was a blast to drive. I put that little truck through it's paces, especially when I went Deer hunting. After I got out of the Army and got into Law Enforcement, the idea of owning another Toyota never left my mind. I'm a big fella with 5 children, so I knew if I was going to get another Toyota, it would have to be the 4 door model. I also wanted a 4x4. So I finally found one back in 2013. It's a 2004 Tacoma, 4 Door and 4x4. Since I've had it, I know that I will never own another truck unless it's a Toyota. Now that I'm a single Father of 5 children, ages ranging from 14 to 4, all of us fit comfortably even with my 4 year old's seat. The previous owner had placed an alarm on it, which made it make that aggravating sound every time I used the remote to lock it, so I quickly disabled it. But other than that, I absolutely LOVE my truck. I've only had to use my 4 wheel drive "low" a couple of times when Deer hunting. It's amazing, of course the turning radius while in 4 wheel low isn't the greatest, but I think that's the case in most 4x4 trucks. But I was pleasantly surprised when I had to use the 4 low, and how easy it was to get me out of my situation's. The only negative thing I can think of about my truck is the clock location. It's located a little lower than the steering wheel and if I need to see what time it is, I have to look around the steering wheel to see it. Other than that, I think it's common knowledge that a Toyota vehicle is reliable and with regular maintenance, will last you for a very long time. I wished I could afford a new model, but maybe after I win the lottery, I guess I should start playing it first. But like I said, when it's time to pass my truck down to my boys, I will not buy anything other than a Toyota. They look great, run great, have good safety features, are fairly economical and will last it seems like forever, depending on how the owner drives it and maintains it. I'm a Patriot and I buy American made products when I can, but in my opinion there isn't an American made truck that's half as reliable as a Toyota. So drive safe, wear that seat belt, and I hope that whomever reads this has a blessed day. God Bless America and I hope God Blesses each and everyone of you.
I can't believe how bad the gas mileage is on this truck.
I bought this truck with 78,000 miles used in 2008. I have to say it is very reliable and it starts every time I try and fire it up. Of course it bounces all over the road like a typical small size truck does on bumpy roads. I just bought new Monroe shocks and struts that have to be installed. I'll see if that changes the ride. Regardless, when I first got it I was getting 16mpg. Don't ask what happened but I am at 142,000 miles and for some strange reason, I am now getting like 13. I have changed the spark plus, got a new air filter, new tires, I keep the air in the tires at the right poundage and I still can't understand it. And it's a 4 cylinder.
An excellent vehicle!
Ive had mine for ten years. I bought it in '06 with 27k miles. Loved it the moment I drove it, its a great all around vehicle. Ive NEVER broke down. Only thing that has gone out on its own was the A/C compressor at 148k miles, it has 202k as of 2/6/16. Gas mileage is ok but this truck is solid and well worth the investment. I wont drive anything but a Toyota after having this incredibly reliable truck. Cant say enough good things about it except I wish I had another one or three.
Everything I needed...
I have a base 2wd Taco with Clock and enhancement pk. as the only options. This truck was exactly what I was expecting - no frills transportation with hauling capability, my 88 Civic with a picup bed basically. I get around 30 mpg on the highway, can haul mulch and mountain bikes, evan occasionally pulling a trailer for short distances. Resale value seems extrmemly high. Reliability wasn't what I was expecting from a Toyota, however as it was in the shop 5 times for coil packs and alignment. Also, the Wrangler HP tires are DANGEROUS in the wet - can't wait to replace. I added an OEM bedliner and CD/cassette purchased from online auctions, which really increased the value of the vehicle to me
