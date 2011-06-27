Used 1995 Toyota T100 Consumer Reviews

95 TOYO T100 tom , 10/15/2010 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I've had my TOYO 8 years now. It has 357,000 miles on it/ I have replaced the radiator, water pump, heater valve, shocks and a lower ball joint in all this time, most dependable mid sized truck ever built hands down! I train Strongman and had had literally a ton in the bed at a time and hauled a trailer and 3 atvs for 4 hrs to the mountains Report Abuse

Way better than a Timex Mark Allen , 02/01/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful How could I have ever know that when I drove off of the dealership lot 15 years ago that I would still be driving my T100 on a 120 mile daily round trip commute in 2010. Originally purchased to pull a boat and haul camping gear. 411,000 plus miles later, I would say that I got a great return on my investment. The only work performed on this truck besides normal maintenance happened after a deer hit the front end. So both headlight assemblies, radiator, and fan were replaced. That was 159,000 miles ago. Still on the original alternator, Water pump, PS pump and even transmission fluid! Has taken it's share of licks but never has stopped ticking.

T100 Wallrat , 10/19/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful My T100 has the 3.4 liter engine. I regularly get 20 mpg, even loaded. The only fault with it is that I had to install an aftermarket tranny cooler as the oil overheated towing in the mountains. That solved 99% of my towing problem. Great truck otherwise. I have 225k miles on it, burns no oil, runs well.

Best truck ever made joseph corbo , 02/16/2008 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I bought this truck new have put 568,000 miles on it so far. Replaced clutch 3 times, timing belt 3 times and water pump 2 times, they were still good just replaced both at same time saved on labor, alt at 444,000. Radiator at 535,000 front end is still all orig. and still tight! Never had a alignment and still get 50,000 out of tires starter still orig. Not rusting at all. Just a great truck, none better in the world!! Thanks Toyota!!!