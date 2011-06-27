  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota MR2 Spyder
  4. Used 2003 Toyota MR2 Spyder
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2003 Toyota MR2 Spyder Consumer Reviews

More about the 2003 MR2 Spyder
5(89%)4(10%)3(1%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.9
72 reviews
Write a review
See all MR2 Spyders for sale
List Price Estimate
$4,600 - $10,132
Used MR2 Spyder for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...15

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Incredible little car

ajb240, 04/04/2014
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

I have owned this car only for a short period but it is fantastic. I have owned and driven many cars in my time but this has quckly stolen my heart. I love this little car. It drive like every boys childhood dream of owning a Hotwheels, only this is the adult version. This car is not practicle as you might be able to carry a gallon of milk. It is not a smoth riding car and it can be noisy with the top up. It has one job and that is to put a smile on your face, and that it does everytime you drive it. My 1st day getting it on the hwy I took a cloverleaf at speeds that would have put another car in the ditch and I didnt even know it. But I had the biggest S(&T eating grin on my face.

Report Abuse

Totally Fun top-down fair-weather driver

E. F., 06/19/2016
2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl 6M)
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

I've owned 2 Porsche Boxster S sports cars, and this little MR2 handles similar in the mountain curves. The 4 cylinder in the MR2 obviously does not have the power of the Porsche's 6 cylinder engines, but the handling is amazingly similar for a lower priced 2-seater sports car. I'd not hesitate to purchase another MR2! I wish Toyota would bring them back onto market as they quit production of this little gem in 2005. I'd love to have a turbo or super-charged version of this 2-seater convertible! This little guy gets to sit garaged and stay warm (on a smart-charger) during the bad winter weather.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

A kickass pocket rocket

jim007, 12/23/2003
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

The whole point of designing this car with a "limited" engine was to minimize insurance costs and to avoid the luxury tax. This car was designed for aftermarket modifications.....how wonderfully devious from Toyota. For an additional $6000 - $8000 you can install a Power Enterprises turbo kit, suspension kit, add racing rods, racing clutch, and 17" wheels. You will now have a Spyder that will out handle almost any stock sports car for less than a total price of $35000. And no exhorbinant insurance costs! No storage space, but why complain about things that are diametrically opposed to the design objective?

Report Abuse

Finally, some fun on the streets

Mike, 06/18/2009
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

The MR2 will never appeal to soccer moms, farmers, or anyone who prioritizes "practicality" over fun; however, if you want a reliable, economical, relatively rare, good-looking, and super fun way of getting from point "A" to "B" the MR2 can not be beat.

Report Abuse

MR2 6 speed Sequential

mr2ard, 11/24/2002
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

In my opinion this is truly a fantastic little car. The handling is wonderful and the 6 speed shifts acceptably quick if not lightning fast. The engine while not having tons of power is rev happy and with the light weight is very quick. A lot of negitive comments have been writen regarding the style, but in all honesty I like it and most people who see it like it to. It turns heads where ever I go and someone is always checking it out when I come out of a store. Fuel mileage has been over 34 highway miles per gallon so far. Really nice car!! Way to go Toyota!!

Report Abuse
12345...15
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all MR2 Spyders for sale

Related Used 2003 Toyota MR2 Spyder info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles