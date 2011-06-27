Used 2003 Toyota MR2 Spyder Consumer Reviews

Incredible little car ajb240 , 04/04/2014 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I have owned this car only for a short period but it is fantastic. I have owned and driven many cars in my time but this has quckly stolen my heart. I love this little car. It drive like every boys childhood dream of owning a Hotwheels, only this is the adult version. This car is not practicle as you might be able to carry a gallon of milk. It is not a smoth riding car and it can be noisy with the top up. It has one job and that is to put a smile on your face, and that it does everytime you drive it. My 1st day getting it on the hwy I took a cloverleaf at speeds that would have put another car in the ditch and I didnt even know it. But I had the biggest S(&T eating grin on my face. Report Abuse

Totally Fun top-down fair-weather driver E. F. , 06/19/2016 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl 6M) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I've owned 2 Porsche Boxster S sports cars, and this little MR2 handles similar in the mountain curves. The 4 cylinder in the MR2 obviously does not have the power of the Porsche's 6 cylinder engines, but the handling is amazingly similar for a lower priced 2-seater sports car. I'd not hesitate to purchase another MR2! I wish Toyota would bring them back onto market as they quit production of this little gem in 2005. I'd love to have a turbo or super-charged version of this 2-seater convertible! This little guy gets to sit garaged and stay warm (on a smart-charger) during the bad winter weather. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

A kickass pocket rocket jim007 , 12/23/2003 6 of 6 people found this review helpful The whole point of designing this car with a "limited" engine was to minimize insurance costs and to avoid the luxury tax. This car was designed for aftermarket modifications.....how wonderfully devious from Toyota. For an additional $6000 - $8000 you can install a Power Enterprises turbo kit, suspension kit, add racing rods, racing clutch, and 17" wheels. You will now have a Spyder that will out handle almost any stock sports car for less than a total price of $35000. And no exhorbinant insurance costs! No storage space, but why complain about things that are diametrically opposed to the design objective? Report Abuse

Finally, some fun on the streets Mike , 06/18/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful The MR2 will never appeal to soccer moms, farmers, or anyone who prioritizes "practicality" over fun; however, if you want a reliable, economical, relatively rare, good-looking, and super fun way of getting from point "A" to "B" the MR2 can not be beat. Report Abuse