Used 2003 Toyota MR2 Spyder Consumer Reviews
Incredible little car
I have owned this car only for a short period but it is fantastic. I have owned and driven many cars in my time but this has quckly stolen my heart. I love this little car. It drive like every boys childhood dream of owning a Hotwheels, only this is the adult version. This car is not practicle as you might be able to carry a gallon of milk. It is not a smoth riding car and it can be noisy with the top up. It has one job and that is to put a smile on your face, and that it does everytime you drive it. My 1st day getting it on the hwy I took a cloverleaf at speeds that would have put another car in the ditch and I didnt even know it. But I had the biggest S(&T eating grin on my face.
Totally Fun top-down fair-weather driver
I've owned 2 Porsche Boxster S sports cars, and this little MR2 handles similar in the mountain curves. The 4 cylinder in the MR2 obviously does not have the power of the Porsche's 6 cylinder engines, but the handling is amazingly similar for a lower priced 2-seater sports car. I'd not hesitate to purchase another MR2! I wish Toyota would bring them back onto market as they quit production of this little gem in 2005. I'd love to have a turbo or super-charged version of this 2-seater convertible! This little guy gets to sit garaged and stay warm (on a smart-charger) during the bad winter weather.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
A kickass pocket rocket
The whole point of designing this car with a "limited" engine was to minimize insurance costs and to avoid the luxury tax. This car was designed for aftermarket modifications.....how wonderfully devious from Toyota. For an additional $6000 - $8000 you can install a Power Enterprises turbo kit, suspension kit, add racing rods, racing clutch, and 17" wheels. You will now have a Spyder that will out handle almost any stock sports car for less than a total price of $35000. And no exhorbinant insurance costs! No storage space, but why complain about things that are diametrically opposed to the design objective?
Finally, some fun on the streets
The MR2 will never appeal to soccer moms, farmers, or anyone who prioritizes "practicality" over fun; however, if you want a reliable, economical, relatively rare, good-looking, and super fun way of getting from point "A" to "B" the MR2 can not be beat.
MR2 6 speed Sequential
In my opinion this is truly a fantastic little car. The handling is wonderful and the 6 speed shifts acceptably quick if not lightning fast. The engine while not having tons of power is rev happy and with the light weight is very quick. A lot of negitive comments have been writen regarding the style, but in all honesty I like it and most people who see it like it to. It turns heads where ever I go and someone is always checking it out when I come out of a store. Fuel mileage has been over 34 highway miles per gallon so far. Really nice car!! Way to go Toyota!!
Sponsored cars related to the MR2 Spyder
Related Used 2003 Toyota MR2 Spyder info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2008
- Used Kia Sportage 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2010
- Used Tesla Model S 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 2016
- Used Toyota Camry 2001
- Used BMW 5 Series 2017
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2006
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2000
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 F-350 Super Duty
- 2020 M8 Gran Coupe
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- 2019 Vantage
- 2019 Escalade ESV
- 2020 Nissan Titan
- GMC Terrain 2019
- 2021 GMC Terrain News
- Land Rover Discovery Sport 2020
- 2019 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 4Runner
- 2020 Yaris Hatchback
- 2020 86
- 2020 Toyota Corolla
- 2019 Toyota Avalon Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Avalon Hybrid
- 2020 Avalon
- 2020 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 Tundra
- Toyota RAV4 2019