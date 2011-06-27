Used 2004 Suzuki XL-7 Consumer Reviews

Good Little Car Suzuki XL-7 4DR , 11/05/2007 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I test drove almost every SUV made including the Navigator, Escalade, and Lexus. The XL-7 doesn't have the luxury of these SUVs but for the money, it surpassed all the others that we tried. It handles well and rides fairly comfortably, although the gas mileage could be better. Blind spots where the backseat headrests and the spare tire cover are can cause problems at times. All in all I've no problems with performance AND I've gotten quite a few compliments on the body style also. This would be a great business vehicle! Report Abuse

perfect andy dubitsky , 06/08/2004 12 of 12 people found this review helpful We have 4 children, ages 2-10 with one on the way.. My wife doesnt want to drive a tank, I dont want to pay for one... Our solution??? THE XL-7.. The interior is perfect for our family. It seats all of us comfortably without making us feel like we should be paid $0.36 a mile and be home on weekends. It came with all the features we wanted, 4 wheel drive, pwr windows, locks, mirrors, and numerous cupholders. The engine pulls strongly all the way to the redline.. Report Abuse

Awesome value! xl7is4me , 10/11/2004 10 of 10 people found this review helpful My wife and I bought a brand new 04 XL7 EX3 fully loaded to haul our 2 kids around. All I can say is that I'm surprised that it offered the same things as the Honda Pilot! Plus, the interior design is nicer, there's standard wood trim, and the leather is softer too. 185HP isn't a lot in the midsize class, but if you need basic transportation and don't need to tow you're absolutely fine. We recently took a 200 mile trip with our kids and a crowded trunk with luggage on the rooftop and I can safely say this car never ran out of breath. I'm glad I found Suzuki! Report Abuse

Seeing problem at 34000 miles Al , 12/12/2008 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Loved the car but starting to have problems oil leaks around timing chain. And fuel leaks drealer fixxed with no problem. They also replace drive leather set covering. 4 years old and problems started. I've pruchase qite a few new cars in my 60 yrs. I usually keep them for 6 yrs with usualy no motor leaks till the 6 year. Report Abuse