Used 2006 Suzuki Grand Vitara Consumer Reviews

The best car ever aymanca , 10/28/2014 XSport 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5A) 28 of 28 people found this review helpful I bought this car October 2006 and I never had any problem with it, it runs good and it worth every dollar . It's really surprise me to know that the company has closed down in USA, it's really a lost not to have this brand here. I recommended to everyone and I really enjoy driving it as the first day I had it. I just recently replaced the battery ( after 8 years) and I had no other issues. I love Suzuki and if the company still around it will be my first choice , better than Honda or Toyota . Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

113K and still fun to drive alrod , 08/26/2013 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I bought my Suzuki new in 2006 and have had no issues other than one tire change and a couple of brake jobs. I am sad that Suzuki no longer makes this vehicle because it has served me well and has been nothing short of reliable. Report Abuse

One of the best cars I have ever owned woodinhills , 02/10/2013 20 of 21 people found this review helpful Bought new in Denver, in 3/2006. Is turning 100,000 tomorrow, so here's a review: Very fun to drive, "tight" feel, firm but not overly so suspension, decent ground clearance. TRUE 4x4, with Low Range- EXC! I lived @ 8,600' elevation for 7 years, and this little beast will climb thru 3' of powder snow with mud and snow tires. Decent sound system with subwoofer, CLIMATE CONTROL is really terrific! Comfy seats, but the driver's is coming apart a bit. Report Abuse

The Wonderful World of the Grand Vitara maryr , 12/18/2006 12 of 13 people found this review helpful I bought a 2006 Grand Vitara this summer and it is the best vehicle I have ever owned. The engine has a very quick response with zero hesitation. The vehicle is very easy to maneuver and parking is a breeze. The Grand Vitara is so much fun to drive, I am a middle aged woman who feels every bit a teenager when I drive this vehicle! Report Abuse