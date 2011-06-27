Used 1999 Suzuki Grand Vitara Consumer Reviews
Still going strong
Four years later from my 09 review. Vitara still reliable and going strong. I now have 68,000 miles. Exhaust system is showing extreme wear and will probably have to be replaced soon. Also same for clutch. Other than that car is fine shape. Hope to have it to 90,000.
God thank you!
This is one of the best trucks on the world. My mom got this truck around 2005 and it still strong. She never had a problem with the engine till now, seven years without any major problems is a blessing. The car should last us a few more years if she take care of it!!!
Last Review
This is my fifth review. Since the last review I have had a few repairs. Right side ball joint replaced ($280) and catalytic converter ($420) New tires ($510). Have about 85,000 now with a 90,000 objective. Still running good. Going on 18 years.
Great to Own
Well my Vitara just turned 3 years old. No problems so far. Been fun to drive. Nice handling and very comfortable. Nice zip with the 6 cylinder. Gas mileage could be a little better on the highway. Last summer drove 17 hours from Boulder Co to Chicago Il. Car ran great. No problem crusing at 85 miles an hour. This is my 3rd Suzuki in a row. 1988 Samurai,1995 Sidekick (excellent), 1999 Grand Vitara. Oh did I mention my 2001 Suzuki Katana 600. :-) Suzuki makes a great product.Cant wait to see what Suzuki offers in a few years. I highly recommend the Vitara for inexpensive, fun transportation.
Great SUV
I bought the GV used with about 40,000 miles on it. Then I drove the heck out of it before passing it on to my daughter who proceeded to do the same. It now has 210,000 miles and is still running strong. But we're retiring it in favor of a new car for her to drive. During this time, the only repair has been to replace a rear wheel bearing. Nothing else. (Actually we have two of these and I'm still driving mine.)
