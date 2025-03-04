The Best Used Family SUVs

The best used family SUV depends entirely on your needs, interests and budget. The right choice for a family of four isn't necessarily the same as a family with three kids and grandparents nearby. Contrary to popular belief and automotive marketing, not every family needs a three-row SUV.

Most families of three, four or even five people can do just fine with a compact SUV for most daily routines. But for small families that enjoy camping or outdoor activities that require a lot of gear, it makes sense to consider a larger vehicle, if only for the extra cargo capacity. Big families, of course, perhaps those with a few kids and grandparents nearby, will need at least a three-row midsize SUV. And those planning to pull any boats, trailers or toys will want to look at truck-based full-size SUVs with deep reserves of towing capacity like the Chevrolet Suburban and Lincoln Navigator.

Of course, regardless of the SUV's size, you'll want the roomiest interior, intuitive entertainment features, and top safety tech and driver aids. But it pays to be realistic about your needs. While it sounds nice to luxuriate in a cavernous SUV interior, big sport-utes come with bigger bills, namely in tires and at the pump. Here are our top picks for SUVs that meet a broad range of family needs.

Honda CR-V

The Honda CR-V is a time-tested classic for smaller families thanks to its surprisingly roomy cabin, smooth ride, easy drivability and overall value. The back seat is big enough for bulky rear-facing car seats or growing adolescents and still leaves ample room in the cargo area. The CR-V is available with all-wheel drive, and a hybrid version joined the lineup in 2020. Never the cheapest option but always affordable, the CR-V holds its value well thanks to excellent long-term reliability and impressive fuel economy. It falls short of some competitors in towing capacity and the touchscreen infotainment can be temperamental (inexplicable Bluetooth disconnections, slow response to inputs), but overall it's hard to go wrong with a CR-V. The CR-V was redesigned in 2023 with even more interior space and tech upgrades, but the previous-generation model, made from 2017 to 2022, is still very desirable.

Edmunds Rating: 8.1
Average Owner Review (2022): 4.4 (out of 5)
Used Honda CR-V years for this generation: 2017-2022

Shop all used Honda CR-Vs for sale
Read our 2022 Honda CR-V review

Ford Escape

The Ford Escape balances small SUV utility with a measure of sporty handling and advanced in-car tech. The roomy cabin offers plenty of rear seat legroom — slightly more than even the stretchy Honda CR-V — and cargo space is also above average. The infotainment system is still pretty powerful, even by today's standards, with quick and easy-to-use navigation and a decent audio system. When searching, you'll want to check if the Escape comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto; not all of them do. Among the few gripes about the Escape is a clunky transmission that saps a bit of the fun from the Escape's performance.

Edmunds Rating: 7.7
Average Owner Review (2022): 3.8 (out of 5)
Used Ford Escape years for this generation: 2020-present

Shop all used Ford Escapes for sale
Read our 2022 Ford Escape review

Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

The Mercedes-Benz GLC seats five comfortably in its roomy cabin, making it a good small family SUV choice if you prefer more creature comforts and refinement. Top-notch build quality, advanced driver assistance tech and decent fuel economy — up to 24 mpg combined — are GLC hallmarks, while its few deficiencies include smaller cargo space and less towing capability than a rival like the BMW X3. What the GLC loses in cargo space, it makes up for with plenty of rear seat room. The rear seats offer loads of room for rear-facing child seats or boosters and even kids who've outgrown them. The infotainment system that came with the first-gen GLC, including a 10.25-inch touchscreen, navigation and sophisticated voice controls, still feels advanced today. And with average prices around $30,000 for low-mileage models, the GLC is a pretty solid luxury value.

Edmunds Rating: 8.2
Average Owner Review (2022): 4.5 (out of 5)
Used Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class years for this generation: 2016-2022

Shop all used Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class SUVs for sale
Read our 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class review

Hyundai Santa Fe

Change is certain with Hyundai. The automaker rarely lingers too long on one design, even on a popular model like the Santa Fe. The fourth-generation model highlighted here marked a departure from its predecessor by dropping its third-row seats, effectively making the Santa Fe a bit of a unicorn: a roomy two-row midsize SUV with ample cargo space. (A three-row version, called the Santa Fe XL, was available only in 2019 before being replaced by the Palisade.) Car-seat wranglers will appreciate the large rear door openings, taller passengers will love the reclining rear seats, and everyone will enjoy the 36 cubic feet of cargo space behind the second row. There's also plenty of clever in-cabin storage as well. In our testing, we found the in-car tech was sometimes slow to respond but worked well overall. The Santa Fe's standard four-cylinder engine proved adequate in daily driving, but if you like more punch, a turbocharged four-cylinder is also available. A hybrid version joined the lineup in 2021.

Edmunds Rating: 7.7
Average Owner Review (2022): 3.9 (out of 5)
Used Hyundai Santa Fe years for this generation: 2019-2023

Shop all used Hyundai Santa Fes for sale
Read our 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe review

Volkswagen Atlas

The Volkswagen Atlas smartly packs three roomy rows of seats and generous cargo space into a midsize SUV profile. It's an ideal pick for big families, especially those with kids growing into young adults. The second-row seats also tilt and slide far forward, easing access to the very back, while the front seats are similarly comfortable and supportive. There's excellent visibility all around, reducing claustrophobia but also making the Atlas feel nimbler to the person behind the wheel. But Volkswagen didn't give the Atlas much of an engine to carry all of the people and things that can fill its expansive cabin. The standard turbo four-cylinder is adequate as long as you're not in a hurry. The optional V6, available for model years 2023 and earlier, isn't much better. The current 2025 Atlas is largely the same as the model that debuted in 2018, making it one of the older designs in the class. An all-new redesign is due for 2026, which could help make older models even more affordable.

Edmunds Rating: 7.8
Average Owner Review (2018): 3.5 (out of 5)
Used Volkswagen Atlas years for this generation: 2018-present

Shop all used Volkswagen Atlas SUVs for sale
Read our 2018 Volkswagen Atlas review

Acura MDX

Acura's midsize three-row SUV is a sleeper value thanks to a low profile that tends to shine more light on pricier European rivals. That means there are great deals out there for an SUV that combines sporty V6-powered performance, a spacious cabin, and genuine interior materials not often seen at this price point like open-pore wood and aluminum. The MDX also comes with several driver safety features. The infotainment system is a rare glitch in an otherwise well-executed interior, though. We find the dual-screen design not very intuitive and its menu structure confusing even after spending time with it. But Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are included, so you can largely avoid the deeper rungs of infotainment frustration if you wish. We picked the previous-generation MDX as one of the best three-row SUVs for 2020, but today's model is a great buy as well.

Edmunds Rating: 8.0
Average Owner Review (2022): 3.6 (out of 5)
Used Acura MDX years for this generation: 2022-present

Shop all used Acura MDX SUVs for sale
Read our 2022 Acura MDX review

Kia Telluride

The Kia Telluride became an instant classic on its debut in 2020. Its combination of practicality, style and value moved it to the front of the line, edging out longtime three-row SUV class leaders like the Honda Pilot and Toyota Highlander. A smooth, relaxed ride; wide and comfortable seats; modern tech features, and big adult-size third-row seats make the Telluride an ideal all-arounder. It can do the daily dashes to school and store, the grueling round-trip commute, or the long highway miles out of town like a more expensive luxury SUV. It's even rated to tow up to 5,000 pounds. With all that cabin space though, Kia oddly didn't factor in many nooks and crevices for smaller items (phones, keys, sunglasses, headphones), so you'll be on your own for smaller cubbies and dividers. And while the Telluride's V6 generates a solid wallop, fuel economy isn't particularly stellar (ranging between 21 mpg and 23 mpg combined). Still, the Telluride's winning ways are hard to beat.

Edmunds Rating: 8.4
Average Owner Review (2020): 4.1 (out of 5)
Used Kia Telluride years for this generation: 2020-present

Shop all used Kia Tellurides for sale
Read our 2020 Kia Telluride review

Chevrolet Traverse

We admit: We haven't been the biggest fans of the Chevrolet Traverse. We've called it "decidedly average" and "awkward," criticized its bland design, and chided its bargain-bin interior. Yet that's precisely what makes the Traverse a perfect pick. Not that the Traverse is cheap — its starting price when new was around $35,000 — but the low-fuss interior makes it easy to brush off the accumulated battle scars of everyday family life. But that's not the only area where the Traverse shines. It's among the roomiest three-row SUVs that isn't based on a truck, it leads the class in cargo space behind the third row (23 cubic feet), and it's got one of the most potent V6 engines (310 hp) in the segment, which helps it tow up to 5,000 pounds. Really, the Traverse's main drawback is simply that it's not the Telluride. If you want an SUV that won't stress you out when little shoes put a big scratch in the door panel, check out the Traverse.

Edmunds Rating: not rated
Average Owner Review (2023): 4.6 (out of 5)
Used Chevrolet Traverse years for this generation: 2018-2023

Shop all used Chevrolet Traverses for sale
Read our 2023 Chevrolet Traverse review

Lincoln Navigator

When the going gets tough and the tough need trailers, the Lincoln Navigator is one of the best picks. Like all of Lincoln's classic yesteryear sedans, the Navigator — itself a classic at nearly 30 years old — combines a plush cabin and soft ride with robust power and towing capacity. (Yes, those old Town Cars could tow!) But today's Navigator is a tech marvel compared to even the high standards of those days, highlighted by infinitely adjustable seats, the optional BlueCruise hands-free driving system, and advanced infotainment features. Glossy wood trim and bright chrome set a higher bar for big family luxury, but it's the Navigator's muscular attitude you'll appreciate most when pulling a trailer out for a family adventure. The standard turbo V6 makes a whopping 450 hp and 510 lb-ft of torque, enabling it to pull loads up to 8,700 pounds.

Edmunds Rating: 8.4
Average Owner Review (2020): 3.3 (out of 5)
Used Lincoln Navigator years for this generation: 2018-present

Shop all used Lincoln Navigators for sale
Read our 2021 Lincoln Navigator review

Rivian R1S

Ready to ditch gas for batteries? The three-row Rivian R1S is one of the biggest, best and most capable electric family EVs available. It's roomier than the Tesla Model X and can go places off-road that would leave its rival in pieces. The earliest R1S examples lack some of the comfort and refinement you might expect given the price, but all come with a full complement of driver safety features, a large 16-inch infotainment display, and camp- and trail-ready touches like an adjustable air suspension and onboard air compressor. While the R1S is rated for around 315 miles, a 2022 model performed a little better in the real-world Edmunds EV Range Test, going 330 miles on a charge. When it comes time to tow, the Rivian can also pull up to 7,700 pounds. But the R1S, even a used one, isn't cheap. If you're just looking for an electric SUV that can handle routine family duty, a new Kia EV9 costs less and is better suited to on-pavement performance.

Edmunds Rating: 8.1
Average Owner Review (2023): 3.9 (out of 5)
Used Rivian R1S years for this generation: 2022-present

Shop all used Rivian R1S SUVs for sale
Read our 2023 Rivian R1S review

Dan Frioby

Dan spent many years covering the go-fast, look-good, get-loud corners of the automotive universe. First, he served as editor of enthusiast magazines AutoSound and Honda Tuning, then as executive editor at SEMA News, the publishing arm of the trade group that produces the annual SEMA Show (yes, that show). As a contributor to Edmunds, he now likes to keep the volume low and the speed limit legal, providing expert car-shopping advice to drivers looking for the perfect match.

