The best used family SUV depends entirely on your needs, interests and budget. The right choice for a family of four isn't necessarily the same as a family with three kids and grandparents nearby. Contrary to popular belief and automotive marketing, not every family needs a three-row SUV.

Most families of three, four or even five people can do just fine with a compact SUV for most daily routines. But for small families that enjoy camping or outdoor activities that require a lot of gear, it makes sense to consider a larger vehicle, if only for the extra cargo capacity. Big families, of course, perhaps those with a few kids and grandparents nearby, will need at least a three-row midsize SUV. And those planning to pull any boats, trailers or toys will want to look at truck-based full-size SUVs with deep reserves of towing capacity like the Chevrolet Suburban and Lincoln Navigator.

Of course, regardless of the SUV's size, you'll want the roomiest interior, intuitive entertainment features, and top safety tech and driver aids. But it pays to be realistic about your needs. While it sounds nice to luxuriate in a cavernous SUV interior, big sport-utes come with bigger bills, namely in tires and at the pump. Here are our top picks for SUVs that meet a broad range of family needs.

Honda CR-V