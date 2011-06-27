2019 Subaru WRX Consumer Reviews
Pure fun!
The STI is a car with a high fun-to-drive quotient that has a pleasant rumble on acceleration and amazing handing while still having 4 doors and comfortable back seats. I transitioned from many years driving SUVs to this car because driving had almost become automatic to me and I missed the action of a manual transmission. Now I seek alternative routes to work off the highway just to enjoying the feel of this car going around turns, bringing back childhood memories of building go-carts from scrap metal and lawn mower engines and tooling around the neighborhood. Of course, the excellent Brembo brakes, sport suspension and 310hp turbocharged engine are a big step up! I landed on this car after test driving the Camaro and Mustang, which had awesome power but I decided, for safety and weather aspects, I liked something with all-wheel drive, great visibility and actual backseats. We will probably still take our SUV on long highway trips since you do feel the road more with the sporty suspension, but the fact that I actually look forward to starting my car up now makes all the difference in my daily fun factor.
Love Driving this Car
I've owned betw 8 - 10 cars in my life so far and I'm approaching retirement age, so that's a reference point for this review. I keep my cars for as long as possible, and keep them well maintained. Also, I'm not a racer, but I love cars that perform well. This is my favorite car so far. I use it as a daily driver to and from work, approximately 50 miles each way, often in heavy traffic. I also live in the country so when I'm not commuting, I can enjoy the country roads. The WRX is very quick, handles like a dream (as good as my 2 seater mid engine roadster) and with winter tires this season climbs steep hills and driveways in significant, unplowed snow. The CVT is great in traffic - shifting is no fun in heavy traffic. Mileage is consistently above 26mph and I check that manually based on fill-to-fill calculations (I don't use the dashboard mpg indicator). I usually drive in intellegent mode, but I've found that I get the same mileage when I'm 50% sport and 50% intelligent mode - mixed highway and around town, so it has always exceeded published EPA mpg estimates. No issues with the infotainment (make sure you get the upgraded system with Apple Carplay, the older system, in place until 2018, is problematic). The engine has a low rumble, but it's tolerable and the pluses more than outweigh that negative. As a daily driver I can't think of anything else that compares. I supposed the Audi A3 with quatro, but Audi repairs are more expensive so I stuck with Subaru (we also have an Outback). It's easy to drive, great visibility, great safety features, a handles like a racecar and has just enough of an edgy appearance, without being completely over the top (I don't have the STS and thus no wing - too old for that). Anyway, I think it's great and look for excuses to drive it. Very pleasantly surprised with actual mpg.
Everything I dreamed of!
Bought a 2019 Subaru WRX STI Series.Gray on 10/2/18. Driving this STI compared to the 2016 standard STI I test drove before getting my previous car, a 2016 WRX Limited, was a night and day difference. I literally didn't buy the 2016 STI because of the gearing that had me always running the engine hard/high rpms even to putt around the city. This new 2019 with revised gearing is as close to perfect as any 6 speed I've driven. The Series.Gray limited edition shocks/suspension, tuning, steering wheel, etc. make for a smooth yet razor sharp handling package far superior than any previous WRX I've driven, as well as car's I've driven that are $10-20k more. Can't recommend any 2019 STI enough!!
Truly a Unique Car
I’ve been obsessed with the STI since the PlayStation 1 days in elementary school. Never thought I’d be able to have one until recently. Back in March, I drove a 2018 STI when car shopping. Months before that, I test drove a new WRX for comparison. I asked myself...is the STI worth the extra cash? My answer was a resounding YES. A thousand times YES. Honestly, I wasn’t terribly thrilled by the WRX, which is why I wanted to test the STI. Plus, it has always been a childhood dream car. My wife noticed I was nearly shaking with excitement during and even days after the test drive. I had to have it! 9 months later, I did. A pearl white 2019 STI Limited. I’ve had really nice and pretty fast cars in the past, but this car speaks to me. It has s unique character that I feel many modern cars are lacking in. It’s nowhere near the fastest car I’ve driven, but it’s still so much fun. It just feels like an old school Japanese turbo car under the skin, but has all this tech and fairly modern yet simple interior. Drive one, the ride is not bad at all. There is some wind and road noise, which I personally can live with. Just sold my loaded 2013 BMW 328i xDrive to a friend, and while the interior is perhaps not quite as nice as that car’s, it more than satisfies me. The first time I left the dealer in the car by myself, I had to wipe a few small tears of happiness away from my eyes so I could see the road clearly. I’ve never had any other car do that to me. I’ve only owned it maybe two weeks or so, so perhaps I’m still in shock. Only averaging about 20 mpg thus far because of break in and me playing a little, but I personally don’t care. I’ll take smiles per gallon over mpg any day. Regardless, so far I love my car. I’ll update if that changes. I doubt it!
The AWD sedan you need
It's being little over a month I got my WRX Premium. The Car is way above my expectation. I came from a coupe RWD and living in the snow zone, I have no other choice than an upgrade from RWD to AWD. Costly speaking, SUBARU was the best option. The 2019 WRX now with Android Auto is much better than the previous year, I am glad I waited for one your (I know 2020 model will be new). The engine is very elastic and responsive, the shift stick, except by 1-2 sync, is very precise. My only complaint is the fact of the USB port is inside of the armrest, strange.
